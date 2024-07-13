‘You really made it’: Byeon Woo Seok fans stunned by massive turnout at Hong Kong press conference ahead of fanmeet

Byeon Woo Seok, who is set to conclude his successful first Asia fan meeting SUMMER LETTER, held a press conference today that was open to the public. Fans eagerly lined up since yesterday for the event, which was free and drew a massive turnout of supporters. Byeon Woo Seok's fans everywhere were delighted to witness the overwhelming show of support for the star.

Byeon Woo Seok’s press conference gets massive turnout

Byeon Woo Seok's popularity has soared globally since his role in the K-drama Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon. Even his co-stars and friends have expressed joy over his sudden rise in fame in numerous interviews. Now, the actor is greeted by crowds of fans waiting for him at the airport and attending his public events in large numbers.

One such event took place today, on July 13. Byeon Woo Seok held a press conference ahead of his highly anticipated Asia fan meeting SUMMER LETTER, which is garnering widespread popularity. The event was held in Hong Kong as part of his ongoing fan meeting series. Byeon Woo Seok typically hosts press conferences before each fan meeting, including this one before his upcoming event scheduled for tomorrow, July 14, and the finale of SUMMER LETTER.

On July 12, fans eagerly shared pictures of the location where Byeon Woo Seok's press conference was scheduled to take place. Crowds began lining up a day before the event, and the numbers continued to swell even on the day of the press conference. Both those present at the venue and fans online were amazed by the turnout, showcasing the immense popularity Byeon Woo Seok has gained.

Fans even shared pictures from inside the venue, which was jam-packed, and people were all crowded up to see the star. The excitement was running high as fans lined up outside the venue, some unable to get in but still eager to catch a glimpse of the star.

Byeon Woo Seok delighted fans by engaging with them, including doing the iconic Sun Jae flying kiss that became synonymous with his character. He also shared his dream of exploring woodworking and expressed a desire to craft his own furniture, starting with a coffee table as a special gift to himself.

Reflecting on his acting choices, Byeon Woo Seok discussed prioritizing roles in genres he can personally connect with. He revealed a strong affinity for romantic comedies, explaining that he finds them the most relatable, which often influences his selection of projects. Fans were moved by Byeon Woo Seok’s sweet and down-to-earth nature. As he left, Byeon Woo Seok made sure to greet fans personally, coming closer to shake hands and say goodbye with warmth.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok is a beloved South Korean actor and model who has captured the hearts of fans with his versatile talents. He gained widespread popularity for his role as Ryu Sun Jae in the television series Lovely Runner, where audiences adored his chemistry both on-screen and off-screen with Kim Hye Yoon, who played Im Sol.

Byeon Woo Seok began his career as a model in 2010 and transitioned to acting in 2016 with tvN's Dear My Friends. He is also recognized for his roles in Record of Youth, Strong Girl Nam Soon, and notable films like 20th Century Girl and Soulmate.

