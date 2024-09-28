Byeon Woo Seok’s SUMMER LETTER in Tokyo: Fans draw parallels with Ryu Sunjae; Lovely Runner staff cheer actor

Byeon Woo Seok held the 2024 Asia Fan Meeting Tour—SUMMER LETTER Day 1 in Tokyo on September 28 at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Main Arena. He engaged with local fans, generating excitement about how he would showcase himself. Staff members from the K-drama Lovely Runner were also in attendance to support him and praised the actor afterward.

Fans were amazed by the turnout at the show, noting that it felt more like a K-pop concert than a K-drama fan meeting. Byeon Woo Seok landed his career-defining role in the K-drama Lovely Runner, which propelled his popularity and led to his Asia fan meeting tour with multiple stops. Last year, his fan meeting in Tokyo attracted 800 attendees, but this time, the count surged to 10,000 fans, making everyone proud of his success.

Many fans compared him to his Lovely Runner character, Ryu Sun Jae, a famous K-pop idol and member of the fictional band ECLIPSE, who performed for massive crowds in the series. They were thrilled to see Byeon Woo Seok achieve that kind of status and fan following in real life, recognizing his immense hard work and dedication.

Many staff members from Lovely Runner, including director Yoon Jong Ho and writer Lee Si Eun, were also in the audience. They received personal invitations from Byeon Woo Seok and posed with him after the fan meeting ended. The team brought a banner with a cheerful message and cheered him on throughout the event.

The director even made a Naver post, stating, "He’s like an actor that you can’t help but love," praising Byeon Woo Seok’s charm and talent. Byeon Woo Seok signed the banner with heartfelt words of gratitude, writing, "Thank you so so much for coming to see me at the Japan fan meeting."

Woo Seok invited 10 key staff and crew members from Lovely Runner to attend his fan meeting in Japan, and they happily traveled all the way to support him. The director of photography mentioned that he would share photos from the fan meeting once they returned to South Korea.

During the first day of his Japan fan meeting, Byeon Woo Seok performed a cover of Mitsubara Miki’s Stay With Me and also sang his hit OST track Sudden Shower. He interacted with fans and played games with them. When asked about his wishes for 2025, he reflected, "I feel like I’m only thinking about work... I want to act well. Doing well in acting is my way of giving back, so I want to work hard and do my best."

He also shared a heartfelt letter to his fans, saying, "Tongtongs, I missed you, and I'm so happy to meet you like this at the fan meeting. Thank you so much for always seeing me beautifully, cherishing me, and loving me."

He expressed that while there are times he feels exhausted and struggles, the support from his fans gives him strength. He mentioned having so much fun with his Tongtongs that day, feeling they created wonderful memories together. He also wondered how everyone felt about the event.

He added, "Just like how Sun Jae was given to me as a gift, I hope today becomes a precious memory, like a special gift, for all of you, my Tongtongs. Thank you so much for coming all the way from afar just to see me. Let’s meet again!"

