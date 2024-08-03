Byeon Woo Seok, Lee Sung Kyung and Joo Woo Jae spotted together at mutual friend’s wedding; See pics

Actors Byeon Woo Seok, Lee Sung Kyung, and Joo Woo Jae were recently seen together celebrating at a mutual friend's wedding. Byeon Woo Seok and Joo Woo Jae, who starred together in Strong Girl Nam Soon, are very close friends. Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok and Lee Sung Kyung both worked as models under the same agency, YG PLUS.

Byeon Woo Seok shared a photo from the wedding video, capturing the moment when the groom was taking the stage. He captioned the image, “Bye Hyung” (which means Older Brother in Korean). The actor, known for his role in Lovely Runner, was seen beaming with joy as he posed with the newlyweds. Fans were thrilled to see him so lively and happy, especially since he had been off social media for over a month. His presence and enthusiasm at the event, including taking pictures with fans, were warmly received and admired.

Joo Woo Jae also shared a video of Lee Sung Kyung singing for the couple as he celebrated their wedding congratulating them. In another touching moment, Joo Woo Jae was seen shedding happy tears as he posed for pictures with the bride and groom, as well as with Lee Sung Kyung and his close friend Byeon Woo Seok.

Lee Sung Kyung also celebrated her friends by singing beautifully at the wedding. Known for her impressive vocal talent, she truly poured her heart into her performance. The actress also added a lively touch to the event by striking fun poses for photos, bringing even more energy to the celebration

Byeon Woo Seok and Joo Woo Jae, along with Jang Ki Yong and Lee Sung Kyung, were once models under YG Entertainment. All four began their careers as models before transitioning to acting. Byeon Woo Seok and Joo Woo Jae notably appeared together in the K-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon, where Joo Woo Jae played a friend of the titular character, Nam Soon (Lee Yumi), while Byeon Woo Seok portrayed the main antagonist.

Byeon Woo Seok has also shared details about his close friendship with Joo Woo Jae, including a touching moment when Joo Woo Jae sent him a message after the first two episodes of Lovely Runner. Their strong bond, which has lasted for many years, continues to thrive.

Lee Sung Kyung was also a model under YG PLUS and, like Byeon Woo Seok and Joo Woo Jae, began her career in modeling—a fact she has often mentioned. She worked closely with Nam Joo Hyuk, and the two starred in K-dramas together and even dated for a time before parting ways. The trio of Byeon Woo Seok, Lee Sung Kyung, and Joo Woo Jae appears to maintain a strong friendship, as evidenced by their interactions at the wedding and the photos they’ve shared tagging one another.

