Lovely Runner OTT premiere: 5 things to know before watching Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon’s hit time-slip romance series

The highly anticipated K-drama Lovely Runner, which has captivated both national and global audiences, is set to premiere today on Netflix. Starring beloved actors Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, this hit time-slip romantic comedy promises to be a must-watch. Here are the top 5 things you should know before diving into the series.

Lovely Runner’s iconic plot

The series follows the journey of Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), an ardent fan of idol Ryu Sun Jae from the group ECLIPSE (played by Byeon Woo Seok). Once a promising film director, Sol's dreams are shattered by an accident that leaves her paralyzed. She finds solace in Sun Jae’s music, but her world collapses when Sun Jae dies mysteriously.

However, fate intervenes as Sol wakes up in a classroom 15 years in the past. Seizing this as a second chance, she resolves to alter the course of destiny for both herself and Sun Jae.

An adaptation of the web novel Tomorrow’s Best by Kim Bbang, Lovely Runner has the potential to touch hearts from the very first moment. The drama excels in maintaining its charm and emotional story despite navigating multiple timelines and the chaotic back-and-forth of its plot. The writing ensures that the romance, at its core, remains both exciting and heartfelt throughout.

Lovely Runner’s talented cast

Byeon Woo Seok plays Ryu Sun Jae, a character who defies the typical cold, distant K-drama lead. Sun Jae is the embodiment of a heart of gold—selfless and endearing. Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal of Sun Jae garnered him widespread acclaim and propelled him to global stardom, as he showed off his singing and swimming talent in the series despite learning all that a few months ago. His heartfelt performance made many viewers swoon, capturing Sun Jae’s essence as an exceptional achiever, unafraid to show his vulnerable side.

Even as Im Sol works tirelessly to protect Sun Jae across different timelines, his willingness to sacrifice himself for love shines through. Byeon Woo Seok not only captured the nuances of his character but also elevated Sun Jae to an iconic status. His innocent fumbling during confessions, his struggles with self-doubt, and his passionate expressions deeply resonated with viewers, making Sun Jae a memorable character.

Kim Hye Yoon’s portrayal of Im Sol in Lovely Runner is nothing short of exceptional. As writer Lee Si Eun confirmed, the character was essentially written with Kim Hye Yoon in mind; without her, the drama might never have happened. Hye Yoon, known for her high-energy performances, excels in capturing both the vulnerability and affection Im Sol feels for Sun Jae.

Her character is far from one-dimensional, encompassing a deep sense of despair and fear of losing a loved one. Hye Yoon masterfully navigates the emotional highs and lows, shifting seamlessly between the painful moments of hopelessness and the joyful escapades of classic K-drama romance. Her performance brings a rich depth to Im Sol, making her journey both compelling and relatable.

The side cast of Lovely Runner is even more dynamic with the addition of Song Geon Hee, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub, Jung Young Joo, Kim Won Hae, and Song Ji Ho. Song Geon Hee plays Kim Tae Sung, a charismatic bassist with a rebellious streak, who creates a love triangle with Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae.

Lee Seung Hyub plays Baek In Hyuk, a crucial figure in Ryu Sun Jae’s life. As both a close friend and the leader of ECLIPSE, Ryu Sun Jae is part of the band Baek In Hyuk, which plays a significant role in both his past and present. With Lee Seung Hyub's background as N.Flying’s leader and guitarist, his portrayal of Baek In Hyuk is particularly compelling.

Lovely Runner’s hit chemistry

The narrative of Lovely Runner is complex, especially with its shifts in timelines alongside Sol. Fortunately, Lee Si Eun’s writing (known for True Beauty) keeps the focus on what truly shines: the romance. The relationship between Sol and Sun Jae stands out as one of the most swoon-worthy K-drama couples, capturing hearts as they evolve from high school to university and beyond.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon skillfully portray their characters through three distinct stages of life. Their performances are so seamless that their portrayal of high schoolers feels authentic and charming, effortlessly capturing their innocence, friendship, and warmth. This couple gave us some of the most unforgettable romantic moments in K-dramaland. Their impact extends beyond just romance, showcasing the power of a selfless, generous, and resilient spirit in supporting loved ones and pursuing dreams.

The series delves into the poetic themes of soulmates and destiny, exploring the idea that some people are meant to find each other regardless of the obstacles. It introduces the rom-com genre to the complexities of time, grief, and loss, blending humor even in the darkest moments and ultimately highlighting the beauty of a life illuminated by love and hope. The series also features plenty of bromance and a hint of Second Lead Syndrome (SLS), but it’s handled in a way that remains enjoyable and never feels intrusive.

Hint: At the end of the second episode, a subtle twist enhances the charm of their relationship's development and will surefire make viewers giggle and kick their feet in excitement as it blows their minds away.

Lovely Runner’s magnificent OSTs

The series boasts a fantastic soundtrack, including tracks performed by Byeon Woo Seok himself, Lee Seung Hyub's band N.Flying, and others. One standout is Sudden Shower, a song about first loves, which became a major hit thanks to Woo Seok's soulful voice. It not only entered the MelOn charts' top 5 but also earned a spot on the Billboard Global 200!

On the other hand, 10CM's Spring Snow was one of the most highly anticipated songs of the year, with viral snippets generating buzz even before its release. The soundtrack also includes contributions from MINNIE, ATEEZ's Jongho, Viviz's Umji, and several other artists. Each track enhances the experience of watching the series, which spans multiple timelines, perfectly capturing and complementing every mood and emotion.

Lovely Runner’s intense detailing with time-slip and thrilling subplot

From cherry blossom trees and snowstorms to yellow umbrellas during sudden showers, the series is visually stunning with its rich, symbolic imagery. What truly sets it apart and makes it a hit is the meticulous incorporation of meaningful details.

Almost every scene mirrors another, adding the power of amazing detailing and resonance to the story to make it a surefire hit. While the series is based on a webtoon, it deviates significantly, crafting its own unique charm through a detailed storyline. This intricate approach demands attention from viewers, but given how engaging the series is, focusing on these nuances will come naturally as the well-done story unfolds.

Regarding the time travel plotline, Director Yoon Jong Ho revealed that the story revolves around the emotional and sweet romance between two individuals who, unable to meet in their current lives, travel back to their youth to find each other.

The director highlighted that the drama's strength lies in its portrayal of both the fresh teenage romance and the evolving romance of adults in their 30s. As Im Sol navigates between the past and present, viewers can expect unexpected twists and comedic moments. Director Yoon Jong Ho noted that the intertwined lives of Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol would be particularly intriguing and worth watching closely.

