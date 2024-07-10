Captivating the King’s Shin Se Kyung to lead new fantasy rom-com I’m Human from Today by Love to Hate You director

Shin Se Kyung is gearing up for her small-screen comeback. According to reports, the actress has bagged the lead role in the upcoming fantasy romance drama I’m Human from Today (literal title). Adding to the excitement, this drama will be helmed by the director of Love to Hate You.

Shin Se Kyung to lead fantasy romance drama I'm Human from Today

On July 10, Korean media outlet Star News reported that Shin Se Kyung has been confirmed to play the lead character in I’m Human from Today. In this new fantasy rom-com, she is set to transform into a gumiho, a mystical nine-tailed fox creature.

Notably, Shin Se Kyung has recently changed her agency, so it also marks her first drama under The Present Company.

More about I’m Human from Today

I’m Human from Today is a fantasy rom-com that depicts the story of a female gumiho. However, unlike typical nine-tailed foxes, she doesn’t seduce humans and eat their livers in order to consume their energy (according to folklore).

Rather, this gumiho is quite eccentric, who tries to avoid men and do good deeds to prevent herself from transforming into a human.

Shin Se Kyung, who recently led the historical drama Captivating the King, will embody the character of Eun Ho, a rich gumiho with many hobbies and someone who enjoys the power that comes with being such a mystical creature.

She is just happy to celebrate her unchanging beauty and youth. She lives as she pleases, only engaging in the fun part of the human world.

However, a gumiho who has no intention of changing into a human, faces her biggest fear after an accident with a narcissistic soccer star. She suddenly transforms into a less-than-ordinary human, which she despises the most.

Their relationship starts off quite rocky and bickering. However, the narrative promises to unfold a beautiful love story with time.

I’m Human from Today will be helmed by Kim Jung Kwon, a popular director known for Love to Hate You, Maestra: Strings of Truth, and more. Joining him are screenwriters Park Chan Young and Jo Ah Young.

Shin Se Kyung's latest activities

Meanwhile, on July 4, Shin Se Kyung parted ways with her 3-year-long agency EDAM Entertainment, which also houses IU. She joined an exclusive contract with The Present Company, established by Ahn Hyo Seop and his longtime manager.

