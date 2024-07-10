Happy Birthday Moon Ga Young: Exploring actress’ 5 best roles in romance dramas like True Beauty, Tempted, and more

Moon Ga Young is a talented Korean star who stepped into the entertainment career as a child actress. She has starred in supporting roles for various TV dramas and films before bagging her first lead role in Mimi, a mystery romance mini-series. In the following years, she relentlessly worked to cement her name in the competitive realm of the K-drama industry.

5 best roles of Moon Ga Young in popular romance dramas

On July 10, as Moon Ga Young turns 28, let us celebrate her birthday with a closer look at her 5 best roles. She is mostly known for her romance drama appearances including True Beauty, Tempted, and more.

1. True Beauty

The 2020 tvN rom-com True Beauty is one of the most popular K-dramas of all time. In this drama, Moon Ga Young stars as the lead character Lim Ju Kyung, a high schooler who is insecure about her looks.

Since childhood, she has been suffering in complexity when it comes to her appearance. She was bullied for the same reason in middle school. However, after she masters the art of makeup, Ju Kyung transforms herself into a ‘goddess’. In her new high school, everyone either praises or envies her charming looks.

Here she befriends Lee Su Ho (played by Cha Eun Woo), who is a model high scholar yet has a seemingly cold personality. At the same time, she also crosses paths with Han Seo Jun (played by Hwang In Yeop), a typical ‘bad boy’ character.

While the two boys gradually fall in love with her, she tries to conceal her bare face, navigate her crazy school life, and pursue dreams of becoming a cosmetologist altogether.

2. Tempted

Tempted is a romance melodrama based on the 18th-century French Novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses. It is headlined by Moon Ga Young and Woo Do Hwan. The actress embodies the character of Choi Su Ji, a student president. She is close friends with Kwon Si Hyeon (played by Woo Do Hwan), and Lee Se Ju (played by Kim Min Jae), who is a womanizer.

When Su Ji’s mother announces her engagement with Si Hyeon’s father, the trio comes up with a devised plan. The two friends decide to marry each other to prevent their parents from doing the same.

However, things only end up in veins, and the rest of the drama shows the true faces of this trio, who are hiding behind veils.

3. Link: Eat, Love, Kill

In this fantasy romance drama, Moon Ga Young steps into the shoes of Noh Da Hyun, a job seeker who works as an intern at a restaurant. She crosses paths with Eun Gye Hoon (played by Yeo Jin Goo), a former sous-chef at a high-end restaurant who returns to his childhood locality to open his own eatery.

Since childhood, he and his twin sister, who disappeared 18 years ago, had a special ability to feel each other’s emotions, which they called ‘link’. However, after meeting Noh Da Hyun, he mysteriously starts to experience the phenomenon again. But this time, he starts sharing Da Hyun’s feelings.

4. Find Me in Your Memory

This bittersweet romance drama features Moon Ga Young as Yeo Ha Jin, a model-turned-actress who holds immense power in society as an influencer. She is someone who doesn’t remember her painful past before the fame. Hence, she lives as she pleases.

However, things change when she meets a man named Lee Jung Hoon (played by Kim Dong Wook), an anchor at a broadcasting station. He has a difficult condition named hyperthymesia, that makes him remember every minute detail of his life.

When the two cross paths, a melancholic romance blooms.

5. The Interest of Love

This romance melodrama is all about young adults in the workforce as they try to seek the true meaning of love. Here, Moon Ga Young is a head teller at KCU Bank named Ahn Soo Young. She has a hostile outlook towards love and relationships. She thinks romance is something like a sand castle, which can collapse at any moment.

However, when the bank branch's manager Ha Sang Soo (played by Yoo Yeon Seok) starts taking an interest in her, she becomes excited, unknowingly allowing herself to feel the emotions she didn’t want to.

This drama also stars Keum Sae Rok as an assistant manager and Jung Ga Ram as the bank security guard. This office romance drama offers viewers a stellar performance by the birthday girl, proving her ability to synch with any character.

Moon Ga Young continues to thrive in her career every day. From earning global popularity to taking home many accolades for outstanding acting skills, her consistent achievement is followed by an unprecedented standard of success.

As she grows one year wiser today, we wish her a very happy birthday!

