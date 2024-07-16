BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jeong Min’s zombie drama Influenza wraps up filming; eyes 2024 end premiere

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is all set for her small-screen comeback. The K-pop star is returning to actress mode with a lead role in the upcoming zombie drama Influenza. She is set to star alongside Hellbound famed Park Jeong Min. According to updates, the duo has completed the filming schedule.

Jisoo and Park Jeong Min starter Influenza wraps up filming schedule

According to an update on July 16, Jisoo, Park Jeong Min, and other cast along with director Yoon Sung Hyun have warped up the filming schedule for the zombie apocalypse drama Influenza.

Reportedly on December 4, the drama hit the floors and after 7 months of full-scale production, the cast and crew are celebrating the wrap-up.

Now, anticipation runs high for the drama’s premiere. Though an exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet, rumors have it that it is eyeing a premiere later this year or in the first quarter of 2025.

Influenza will be released through Coupang Play.

More about Influenza

Influenza will depict the story of a high-rise air defense unit in Seoul that faces a sudden zombie apocalypse. Hellbound actor Park Jeong Min is set to play the lead Lee Jae Yoon, a handsome young lad who recently got discharged from the military and is now seeking opportunities in the air-defense unit.

Jisoo, who is returning 3 years after Snowdrop will star as Kang Young Joo, Jae Yoon’s girlfriend. While they are in the midst of an unpleasant breakup, the couple gets hit by hoards of zombies.

Young Joo is a rookie to society and doesn’t understand many things. However, when the outbreak happens, she becomes stronger in order to fight for survival. Influenza promises to deliver a new take on the zombie genre.

Aside from these two lead actors, Influenza also boasts a talent influx of additional cast. Kim Joon Han, Tang Jun Sang, Im Sung Jae, Kim Chan Hyung, Kim Sang Heun, Lee Hak Joo, and Kwon Seung Woo are set to play some pivotal characters in the series, adding depth and intrigue to the narrative.

Director Yoon Sung Hyun, known for Time to Hunt, Bleak, and more works has helmed this highly-anticipated drama. Joining him is OScar-winning screenwriter Han Ji Won, best known for penning Parasite (2019).

