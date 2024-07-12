Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won, Jo Yoon Soo, more have same goal to retrieve mysterious, lost sample in The Tyrant’s teaser, poster

Upcoming thriller drama The Tyrant has unveiled its poster alongside a teaser video. This four-part chase action drama follows the aftermath of the disappearance of the final sample from the Tyrant Program due to a delivery mishap. This triggers a series of pursuits involving individuals with diverse motives, all trying to secure the elusive sample.

The Tyrant’s poster and teaser starring Kim Seon Ho, Cha Seung Won, Jo Yoon Soo, more

The newly released poster features Ja Kyung (Jo Yoon Soo), a skilled technician tasked with retrieving the final sample from the Tyrant Program. With a determined expression, she is portrayed amidst swirling black ink-like patterns around her. The caption in the center reads, “The vanished last sample, beginning of the rampage,” suggesting the upcoming chase involving Ja Kyung and others competing for the program’s crucial sample.

The teaser video starts with an unforeseen delivery mishap on a rainy night, resulting in the disappearance of the final sample of the superhuman genes.

It introduces pivotal characters: Im Sang (Cha Seung Won), an agent assigned to remove any obstacles to the program; Director Choi (Kim Seon Ho), the enigmatic creator and overseer of the project; Paul (Kim Kang Woo), a determined pursuer aiming to seize the sample; and technician Ja Kyung. Each character swiftly reacts upon learning of the sample's disappearance.

Watch the teaser below-

More about The Tyrant

The thriller series also released a striking poster that immediately captures attention. The bold red title contrasts sharply against a mysterious blue backdrop. Adding to the intrigue, a dark mist emerges from a shattered sample container, suggesting the emergence of a dangerous entity. The tagline, "The last sample is missing," intensifies the suspense, hinting at an exhilarating pursuit involving various factions, each with its own agenda to recover or eliminate the elusive sample from the Tyrant Program.

In The Tyrant, Cha Seung Won portrays Im Sang, a former agent assigned to eliminate individuals associated with the Tyrant Program. Kim Seon Ho takes on the role of Director Choi, an unofficial mastermind connected to a government agency involved with the program.

Kim Kang Woo adds suspense to the storyline as Paul, a member of an overseas intelligence agency on a mission to eliminate the last remaining sample of the Tyrant Program. Completing the ensemble is newcomer Jo Yoon Soo, who plays the role of Ja Kyung, a talented engineer assigned to retrieve the final sample from the Tyrant Program. "The Tyrant" is scheduled to premiere on August 14th.

