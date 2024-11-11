Chae Jong Hyeop and ex-IZ*ONE’s Kim Minju in talks to lead upcoming romance drama Shining; Report

Get ready, fans, because Chae Jong Hyeop is gearing up for his next big role. The actor is currently in talks to take on the lead role in the upcoming romance drama Shining. Kim Minju, the former member of the disbanded girl group IZ*ONE is also discussing taking on the female lead in this drama.

On November 11, a Korean media outlet reported that Chae Jong Hyeop is positively considering the lead role in the upcoming romance drama Shining. On the other hand, Kim Minju was offered the female lead character and she reportedly decided to accept it.

The casting news is raising much excitement as this will be the ex-IZ*ONE member’s first lead role in a drama. Meanwhile, Chase Jong Hyeop has recently shown his acting skills in Serendipity’s Embrace with Kim So Hyun.

Shining is a reunion love story that revolves around two people from different worlds who suddenly become one after experiencing a change. Kim Minju is set to personify Mo Eun Ah, a hotelier who met Yeon Tae Oh (Chae Jong Hyeop) when she was just 19 years old. After reuniting with him 10 years later in her 30s, she experiences a major change in her world, life, and relationships.

The work was written by Lee Sook Yeob, the screenwriter of On the Way to the Airport and A Piece of Your Mind. It is being helmed by director Kim Yoon Jin, celebrated for Our Beloved Summer.

Advertisement

Kakao Entertainment is in charge of the production and the full cast lineup is currently being discussed. Shining is scheduled to premiere in 2025 and is currently in talks for the programming channel.

Kim Minju, who rose to popularity as a member of project girl group IZ*ONE (disbanded in 2021), has also established a strong foothold as an actress. She has starred in supporting roles in Tempted, Connection, and The Forbidden Marriage, and guest appearances in A-Teen Season 2 and Immortal Goddess.

Chae Jong Hyeop rose to popularity after bagging a main role in Nevertheless. He is also known for Castawy Diva, Shooting Stars, Sisyphus: The Myth, The Witch’s Dinner, and more.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Season 3 FIRST LOOK: BLACKPINK’s Lisa dazzles as resort manager for acting debut in show with Carrie Coon and more