The White Lotus Season 3 FIRST LOOK: BLACKPINK’s Lisa dazzles as resort manager for acting debut in show with Carrie Coon and more

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is all set to mark her acting debut with The White Lotus Season 3. Ahead of the series’ highly-anticipated premiere, her first look has been unveiled in the new teaser. Lisa is seen in a completely new avatar, sparking quite the intrigue for her character in the satirical drama. As she is now the third BLACKPINK member to step into acting, expectations run high from her performance.

On November 11, HBO Max released the teaser for The White Lotus Season 3. Alongside Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Scott Glenn, and more Hollywood stars, Lisa also made a short appearance in the teaser.

She was seen wearing the inform of a resort manager, greeting guests with a bright smile on her face. She also had a line in the teaser, “Welcome to the White Lotus in Thailand-ka.”

Fans are more than excited for the premiere of this new season now. The BLACKPINK member is also expected to have a decent screen space, now that it’s confirmed she is playing a pivotal role in unraveling the story of The White Lotus Season 3.

Lisa, who will be credited by her full name Lalisa Manobal in the series, will personify the role of Mook, the manager of The White Lotus resort in Thailand. Previously, it was reported that Mook is the granddaughter of the Thai Resort owner. She is also a socialite with a massive influence on the community.

Although the details weren’t revealed officially, the teaser only gave a glimpse at Lisa’s character in the series, raising anticipation for more. In addition, fans pointed out that in previous seasons, the hotel managers had major roles in the story, sparking intrigue for the K-pop idol’s character arc.

Meanwhile, Lisa is now the third BLACKPINK member to step into an acting career. It all started with the eldest Jisoo, who debuted with the smash-hit K-drama Snowdrop in 2021. Then, Jennie bagged a role in The HBO series The Idol, sharing the screen with The Weeknd and Lilly-Rose Depp. As Lisa is now following in their footsteps, fans only wish her the best.

