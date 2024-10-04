‘Check you like commas’: BLACKPINK’s Jennie goes retro in concept photo for upcoming solo single Mantra; PIC

Jennie, the popular K-pop rapper and member of the iconic girl group BLACKPINK is set to make a solo comeback with her upcoming single Mantra. To tease the single Mantra, Jennie has dropped a new vintage-style concept photo while hinting at the lyrics of the track, “Check you like commas.”

On October 4, 2024, Jennie teased her upcoming solo single Mantra with a new concept photo on her personal Instagram simultaneously shared by her label Odd Atelier.

In the new vintage-style concept photo, Jennie has gone retro while sipping tea from a cup. She sits in style on a chair while flaunting her breathtaking visuals. She is dressed in a white and black ensemble featuring a black crop top, white overlay, and white sunglasses that, instead of glass, have vintage lace in them.

Jennie’s fashionable outfit beautifully mixes with the vintage wallpaper and theme, while the lyrics on top read “Check you like commas.” The lyrics hint at a banging rap to follow in the upcoming solo single Mantra. Mantra is set to drop on October 11, 2024.

See Jennie in the new concept photo for Mantra here:

Previously the SOLO singer had hinted at diss-like lyrics in the song Mantra through a sizzling teaser. The lyrics are, “It’s not that deep, I’m not that drunk, Sometimes girls just gotta fun… Me and my sis we’re too attached, It’s not that deep, We’re not that dumb.”

Jennie first surprised her fans by dropping a teaser on September 25. In it, she was seen sticking a poster that read, “CALLING ALL PRETTY GIRLS.” Another teaser, “PRETTY GIRL, MANTRA,” added to the excitement.

In other news, billboards announcing Jennie’s Mantra release were spotted in India, Canada, New Zealand, and more.

Jennie is a popular K-pop rapper, singer, and actress. She debuted as a member of BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, with the single album SQUARE ONE.

Jennie marked her solo debut with the release of her single SOLO on November 12, 2018. Its music video became the first music video to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube by a female K-pop soloist. Most recently, she dropped a collaboration single SPOT! with Zico on April 26, 2024.

