‘Will rest a bit’: Han Hyo Joo wraps up filming for Netflix drama Romantics Anonymous with Shun Oguri and more; See PIC

Han Hyo Joo, the renowned South Korean actress who will soon be seen leading the upcoming Netflix series Romantics Anonymous with Shun Oguri and more. The actress today shared she has completed filming Romantics Anonymous with a photo and a heartfelt message while saying her character Hana “will rest a bit.”

On October 4, 2024, Han Hyo Joo shared a new photo on her Instagram announcing that she had “safely completed filming” for her upcoming Netflix series Romantics Anonymous with Shun Oguri, Yuri Nakamura, and Jin Akanishi.

Han Hyo Joo, biding a heartfelt goodbye note in the caption, wrote she vividly remembers the first time she met with her co-stars and greeted each other last winter, but since spring and hot summer have passed. The cool season has arrived. She added, “It was a long time; thank you so much for your hard work,” and thanked everyone who worked with them. She added that she had an “unforgettable year in 2024.”

The Blood Free actress added that instead of saying “‘goodbye’ I write ‘we will meet again’.” Noting about the last day of shooting, she added that they all shed tears and they will remain in her heart for a long time and she will look back on them time and again.

Han Hyo Joo continued, “Hyo Joo, who was ‘Hana’, will also rest a bit now.” She ended with a wish, hoping that everyone would stay healthy and happy.

See Han Hyo Joo’s goodbye message and photo after wrapping up filming for Romantics Anonymous here:

Romantics Anonymous is a romantic comedy series based on the hit French film Les Émotifs Anonymes. It is set to premiere on Netflix. The series follows the story of a chance encounter between a man and a woman who are connected by their mutual love for chocolate. They both suffer from anxiety disorders.

Shun Oguri plays Sosuke Fujiwara, who can’t touch others due to his germophobia, which stems from his painful past. On the other hand, Han Hyo Joo plays Hana Lee, a gifted chocolatier who suffers from social anxiety and cannot make eye contact. Their romance promises both endearing and challenging moments.

