Are BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Kian84 dating? Know origin of speculations

Is BLACKPINK’s Jennie dating popular YouTuber Kina84? While such reports recently emerged, after a deep dive, it turns out the speculation is far from the truth. In fact, it has been now revealed that the rumor first emerged when someone mistook him for Jennie’s boyfriend.

Kian84 recently appeared in the latest episode of the MBC entertainment program Music Adventure By Accident. The preview showed him roaming in the outskirts of Jamaica, climbing a mountain path across a waterfall.

It was revealed that this is where the original rumor of his dating Jennie emerged. A local briefly mistook him for the BLACKPINK member’s boyfriend, leading to the speculations. Media outlets were also quick to report on the same, raising many questions and curiosity about the rumor.

However, after the YouTuber himself explained the situation, it is safe to say that Jennie and Kian84 are not involved in any romantic relationship.

Kian84 is a household name in South Korea. He garnered explosive popularity due to his many variety shows, that boast unique and intriguing concepts. However, he was already a famous Webtoon author before starting his TV career. He was propelled to stardom after his webtoon Fashion King became a massive hit in South Korea.

Later, it was even adapted into a film, which was headlined by Ahn Jae Hyun, Joo Won, and more. He is most renowned for his unique illustrations and simple storytelling that readers relate to. After appearing in MBC’s I Live Alone, he received much love from the fans with his down-to-earth personality despite being a celebrity figure.

He is now set to appear in a new self-titled program KIAN’s Bizarre B&B, where BTS’ Jin will also make an appearance. It will be released on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Jennie recently made headlines with her Paris Fashion Week attendance. With her chic yet fierce look, she also previewed what to expect from her upcoming music.

The BLACKPINK member’s first solo single in a while is set to release on October 11. However, she is currently embroiled in a controversy after many criticized her for using the Sanskrit word Mantra as her upcoming song title.

