My Demon, Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang lead Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings; Full list inside

SBS's My Demon surged to the top of the buzz charts this week! Dominating the drama scene, it clinched the No. 1 spot on Good Data Corporation's rankings. Alongside, stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung claimed the top two positions among the most buzzworthy drama cast members.

SBS's My Demon has taken the drama world by storm, claiming the coveted No. 1 spot on Good Data Corporation's weekly buzzworthy drama rankings. This rise marks a first since its premiere, signifying the fervor surrounding this gripping series. Good Data Corporation uses a comprehensive method, scouring news articles, blogs, online communities, videos, and social media to compile these rankings, reflecting the pulse of current and upcoming dramas.

The show's success extends beyond its storyline, as its stars, Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, triumphed as the top two most buzzed-about drama cast members this week.Song Kang rose to the top, closely followed by Kim Yoo Jung at number two, demonstrating the tremendous effect of their performances on drawing in the public.

My Demon continues to captivate audiences and dominate discussions, solidifying its place as a must-watch series, while Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung shine as integral pillars of its success.

Check out the full list of this week’s Most Buzzworthy Drama and Actor Rankings

Further, MBC's The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract surged to No. 2 on the drama rankings, with Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk claiming spots at No. 3 and No. 5 among actors.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV's Korea-Khitan War secured No. 3 on the drama list, featuring Choi Soo Jong at No. 10 among actors.

JTBC's Welcome to Samdalri ascended to No. 4 among dramas, with Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook at No. 7 and No. 8 in the actor rankings. The Matchmakers from KBS 2TV claimed the No. 5 spot in dramas, while Rowoon took No. 9 among actors.

tvN's latest, Maestra: Strings of Truth, starring Lee Young Ae, clinched No. 6 on both lists. Additionally, the actor rankings, now inclusive of OTT shows, welcomed Once Upon a Boyhood star Im Siwan at No. 4.

These rankings highlight broadcast dramas' impact while also acknowledging OTT series and performances, illustrating the diverse landscape of captivating storytelling in South Korean entertainment.

Here are the top 10 TV dramas that generated the most buzz this week:

My Demon The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract Korea-Khitan War Welcome to Samdalri The Matchmakers Maestra: Strings of Truth A Good Day to Be a Dog Tell Me You Love Me Live Your Own Life The Elegant Empire

Enlisted below are the top 10 buzzworthy K-drama actors this week:

Song Kang Kim Yoo Jung Lee Se Young Im Siwan Bae In Hyuk Lee Young-Ae Shin Hye Sun Ji Chang Wook Rowoon Choi Soo Jong

