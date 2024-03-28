BTS Universe-inspired new K-drama Youth starring Seo Ji Hoon, Noh Jong Hyun, more to have April premiere; Report

BTS-inspired K-drama Youth has been garnering considerable attention as fans await the premiere. In a recent update, the drama has received a new release plan.

BTS-inspired drama Youth reported to release in upcoming April

Youth is reported to premiere in the upcoming April and will be distributed via an innovative network called Xclusive. The platform was created by Finger Labs and it is reportedly the first one to utilize the groundbreaking Web 3.0 technology.

In addition, a pre-sale for the viewing of the full drama will be available during the whole month of April, while Starting in May, Youth will also be available for purchase per episode.

More about upcoming BTS-inspired K-drama Youth

The upcoming drama Youth is extensively inspired by BTS Universe and their The Most Beautiful Moment in Your Life series. With a pinch of fiction combined with the members’ true life journey, the drama will follow the chronicle of seven boys, who grapple with their own pain and secrets. As the boys swim through life’s trials and tribulations, relying on each other, the story exhibits them finding solace together.

Seo Ji Hoon from Revenge of Others (2022) will transform into the role of Kim Seok Jin, the son of a national assembly member. With good looks and distinguished roots, he seems to live the perfect life. However, in reality, he only follows his father’s words, while not being able to express his own feelings. As he transfers to a new school, he comes across a new group of friends, which becomes the turning point of his life.

Duty After School (2023) actor Noh Jong Hyun will embody the character of Min Yoon Gi. For his introverted personality, he is shrouded by vicious rumors like committing arson and even taking the life of his mother.

However, in reality, he is very warm-hearted and his mother is the most important thing in his life. Now, he tries to cope with all the trauma through his piano. Soon, he is surrounded by a group of six pals who befriend him without any prejudices, leading him to follow his dream and find solace.

Ahn Ji Ho from Gyeongseong Creature (2023) portrays Jung Ho Seok, an aspiring dancer with a bright personality. Despite once being abandoned in an amusement park, he keeps his cheerful charm contained.

In The Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, Seo Young Joo takes on the role of Kim Nam Joon, who bears a strong sense of responsibility due to coming from an impoverished background. Despite being grown up at a young age and taking up part-time jobs to survive, he still excels in his academics.

Up-and-coming actor Kim Yoon Woo will transform into Park Jimin, a boy with a cheerful smile, but he also faced many traumas since childhood, leading him to confusion about life.

Jung Woo Jin, a rising actor will portray Kim Taehyung, a boy who lives with a difficult father who turned alcoholic after his mother’s departure.

Jeon Jin Seo from Graceful Family (2019) will portray Jeon Jungkook, who is indifferent about life and death due to an insecure family. But he lends his hand to Min Yoon Gi and helps him in tough times.

The drama has been co-produced by HYBE and fans await to witness it unfold the life story of BTS members through the lens of fiction.

