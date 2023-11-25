Bae In Hyuk’s The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract dominates ratings battle, surpassing Song Kang’s My Demon

The MBC show The Story of Park's Marriage Contract and the SBS show My Demon had promising beginnings last night. The former is a fantasy historical K-drama involving time travel, while the latter is a contract marriage-based K-drama featuring the enemies-to-lovers trope. Both shows debuted on November 24th.

Ratings battle of My Demon and The Story of Park's Marriage Contract

On November 24, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract debuted as the top-performing show in its time slot. Nielsen Korea reported that the new time-slip romance drama, led by Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk, achieved an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent for its inaugural episode.

Meanwhile, the new fantasy romance My Demon, starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, premiered in the same time slot as The Story of Park's Marriage Contract. The show garnered an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent.

More about The Story of Park's Marriage Contract

Adapted from the webtoon of the same name, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract unfolds as a time-slip romance drama centered around the contractual union between bachelor Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk) and Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young). The latter, hailing from 19th-century Joseon, finds herself transported to modern-day South Korea in 2023 after being mysteriously thrown into a well.

Lee Se Young plays Park Yeon Woo, a woman from the Joseon Dynasty who embarks on a two-century leap through time. In the contemporary setting, she encounters Kang Tae Ha, a man bearing a striking resemblance to her deceased husband from her wedding night. Subsequently, she enters a contractual marriage with Kang Tae Ha. Amidst her frantic quest to return to Joseon, the narrative takes a turn as Park Yeon Woo starts to have feelings for Kang Tae Ha, influencing her decisions.

More about My Demon

My Demon is a fantasy romantic comedy revolving around the contractual marriage of Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), a chaebol heiress with a demon-like personality who harbors trust issues with everyone. Jung Gu Won (Song Kang), on the other hand, is an actual demon who undergoes an unexpected loss of his powers after meeting Do Do Hee. These two for the sake of getting something from each other, agree to a contract marriage.

