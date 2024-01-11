Kim Yoo Jung, Shin Hye Sun, Bae In Hyuk land in Top 5 of January drama actor brand reputation rankings

Actresses Kim Yoo Jung, Shin Hye Sun have landed in the top 3 of January drama actor brand reputation rankings. This time the ranking is topped by actor Choi Soo Jong of Korean-Khitan War.

Kim Yoo Jung (Image Credits- SBS), Shin Hye Sun (Image Credits- JTBC), Bae In Hyuk (Image Credits- MBC)
Kim Yoo Jung and Shin Hye Sun secure positions in the Top 3 of January's drama actor brand reputation rankings, as disclosed by the Korean Business Research Institute. These rankings were established by analyzing data encompassing media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes for 50 actors who featured in dramas airing between December 9, 2023, and January 9, 2024.

Top 5 of January drama actor brand reputation rankings

Choi Soo Jong, presently acclaimed for his role in the successful historical drama Korea-Khitan War and recently honored with a Daesang, clinched the top spot in this month's brand reputation rankings with an index of 3,497,240. Noteworthy phrases in his keyword analysis encompassed the Korea-Khitan War, acting Daesang, and Kang Kam Chan, while prominent related terms included thank, confess, and congratulate. Impressively, Choi Soo Jong's positivity-negativity analysis reflected a high score of 89.41 percent positive reactions.

Kim Yoo Jung, the lead in My Demon, maintained her second-place position with a brand reputation index of 3,192,557. Notably, she has seen an increase from her December brand reputation index of 2,800,584. Shin Hye Sun of Welcome to Samdalri secured the third position in January with a brand reputation index of 2,985,764, marking a notable ascent from her 10th spot in December.

Bae In Hyuk, known for The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract, secured the fourth spot in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 2,757,442, marking an advancement from his sixth position in January. Meanwhile, his co-star Lee Se Young has landed at the ninth spot.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, starring in A Good Day to Be a Dog, concluded the top five with a score of 2,699,362. This marks a slight rise from his close fourth position in December, where he held a brand reputation index of 2,480,847.


Top 30 of January drama actor brand reputation rankings

  1. Choi Soo Jong
  2. Kim Yoo Jung
  3. Shin Hye Sun
  4. Bae In Hyuk
  5. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  6. Jung Woo Sung
  7. Jang Nara
  8. Ji Chang Wook
  9. Lee Se Young
  10. Park Gyu Young
  11. Lee Young Ae
  12. Song Kang
  13. Rowoon
  14. Lee Moo Saeng
  15. Cho Yi Hyun
  16. Joo Hyun Young
  17. Jang Dong Yoon
  18. Shin Hyun Been
  19. Kim Dong Joon
  20. Yoo Seon Ho
  21. Lee Sung Min
  22. Uee
  23. Ji Seung Hyun
  24. Yoo Yeon Seok
  25. Lee Seol
  26. Han Ji Wan
  27. Lee Joo Myung
  28. Kim Young Jae
  29. Lee Sang Yi
  30. Son Ho Jun


Credits: Korean Business Research Institute
