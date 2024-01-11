Kim Yoo Jung, Shin Hye Sun, Bae In Hyuk land in Top 5 of January drama actor brand reputation rankings

Kim Yoo Jung and Shin Hye Sun secure positions in the Top 3 of January's drama actor brand reputation rankings, as disclosed by the Korean Business Research Institute. These rankings were established by analyzing data encompassing media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes for 50 actors who featured in dramas airing between December 9, 2023, and January 9, 2024.

Top 5 of January drama actor brand reputation rankings

Choi Soo Jong, presently acclaimed for his role in the successful historical drama Korea-Khitan War and recently honored with a Daesang, clinched the top spot in this month's brand reputation rankings with an index of 3,497,240. Noteworthy phrases in his keyword analysis encompassed the Korea-Khitan War, acting Daesang, and Kang Kam Chan, while prominent related terms included thank, confess, and congratulate. Impressively, Choi Soo Jong's positivity-negativity analysis reflected a high score of 89.41 percent positive reactions.

Kim Yoo Jung, the lead in My Demon, maintained her second-place position with a brand reputation index of 3,192,557. Notably, she has seen an increase from her December brand reputation index of 2,800,584. Shin Hye Sun of Welcome to Samdalri secured the third position in January with a brand reputation index of 2,985,764, marking a notable ascent from her 10th spot in December.

Bae In Hyuk, known for The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract, secured the fourth spot in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 2,757,442, marking an advancement from his sixth position in January. Meanwhile, his co-star Lee Se Young has landed at the ninth spot.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, starring in A Good Day to Be a Dog, concluded the top five with a score of 2,699,362. This marks a slight rise from his close fourth position in December, where he held a brand reputation index of 2,480,847.

Top 30 of January drama actor brand reputation rankings

Choi Soo Jong Kim Yoo Jung Shin Hye Sun Bae In Hyuk ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Jung Woo Sung Jang Nara Ji Chang Wook Lee Se Young Park Gyu Young Lee Young Ae Song Kang Rowoon Lee Moo Saeng Cho Yi Hyun Joo Hyun Young Jang Dong Yoon Shin Hyun Been Kim Dong Joon Yoo Seon Ho Lee Sung Min Uee Ji Seung Hyun Yoo Yeon Seok Lee Seol Han Ji Wan Lee Joo Myung Kim Young Jae Lee Sang Yi Son Ho Jun

