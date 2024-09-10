Cheer Up’s Jang Gyuri signs with Lee Joon Gi, Song Kang, Park Eun Bin’s agency Namoo Actors

Jang Gyuri, who began her entertainment journey as a member of fromis_9, is now set to focus on her acting career. Recently, she signed with Namoo Actors, a popular artist management agency, home to many A-list Korean celebs. Through this new beginning, the ex-fromis_9 member aims towards achieving more as an actress.

On September 10, Namoo Actors announced that Jang Gyuri had signed an exclusive contract with them. Taking to their official Instagram handle, the agency posted the actress’ headshot along with a caption, “We are thrilled to welcome Jang Gyuri, known for her diverse charms and dynamic acting skills, to our team.”

They further showed their determination adding, “We will fully support her in showcasing her talents and gaining the public’s love through great performances”. Lastly, the agency encouraged fans to put their trust in Jang Gyuri as she develops her career as an actress.

Meanwhile, Namoo Actors houses many popular stars like Lee Joon Gi, Park Eun Bin, Song Kang, Koo Kyo Hwan, Seohyun, Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Jung Ha, Kang Ki Young, and more.

Check out their latest announcement here:

Before she became a K-pop trainee, Jang Gyu Ri bagged a cameo role in KBS’ Ms. Perfect (2017). In the same year, she participated in Mnet’s music survival show Idol School. She finished the finale in 9th place, joining the new girl group fromis_9. She officially debuted with the group on January 24, 2018, with their first mini-album To. Heart.

Later that year, she participated in Mnet’s Produce 48 but after being eliminated she returned to fromis_9 and continued her K-pop journey.

Meanwhile, in 2019, she made her official acting debut in the web drama Dating Class. The following year, she landed her breakthrough with Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji starrer It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

Although in this drama, she had a supporting character, it helped her gain the recognition she needed as an actress. In 2022, she left fromis_9 and started focusing on her acting career. She bagged her first role after leaving the group in the SBS drama Cheer Up.

Some of her other appearances include Flex X Cop (2024), Pyramid Game (2024), and The Player 2: Master of Swindlers (2024).

