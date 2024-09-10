2NE1 announces Hong Kong and Singapore stops for 2024-25 Asia tour Welcome Back; to unveil two more cities

2NE1 is gearing up to return to the stage for the first time in 2 years. The group has announced two more cities for their highly-anticipated 2024-25 Asia tour Welcome Back. The legendary K-pop ensemble is now set to visit Hong Kong and Singapore for their reunion tour.

On September 10, 2NE1 toom their official social media handles and announced more stops for their six-city Welcome Back tour. On December 8, 2024, the girl group will visit Hong Kong and then meet fans in Singapore on December 21.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the dynamic K-pop ensemble will kick off the first concert for their Asia tour on October 4 in Seoul. For the next two days, they will continue their reunion ceremony in their home country.

Wrapping up the Seoul concerts, 2NE1 will make a stop in Manila, The Philippines on November 16. Then, on November 23, they will visit Jakarta, Indonesia, captivating fans with their electrifying performance.

The group will announce two more cities for their 2024-25 Asia tour.

See 2NE1’s latest announcement here:

Previously, it was reported that 2NE1 will also visit Japan for their six-city tour Welcome Back. According to reports, the dynamic quartet will hold concerts at Kobe and Tokyo Ariake Arena in December. Now, anticipation runs high to see which two cities the group will announce for the last schedule of their reunion tour.

Meanwhile, there’s much excitement about Welcome Back, since with this, 2NE1 is set to return to the stage after 2 years. They were last seen performing together in 2022 at the Coachella Music Festival. The upcoming Asia tour will mark a significant moment in their prolific career.

2NE1 is a four-piece second-generation K-pop girl group that has paved the way for future generations. In 2009, they debuted with four members - CL, Dara, Bom, and Minzy. Their debut track Lollipop featuring BIGBANG landed at top spots on South Korean music charts, setting the backdrop for their forthcoming success. 2NE1 is behind hits like I AM THE BEST, UGLY, MISSING YOU, GOTTA BE YOU, and I DON’T CARE, among others.

