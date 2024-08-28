When Park Min Young and Lee Joon Gi created real life K-drama moment on Sweetheart in Your Ear; know what happened

Park Min Young is one of the top Korean celebrities whose fame travels beyond the borders. Often referred to as the rom-com queen, who knew she would also get starstruck after meeting her celebrity crush. When Lee Joon Gi suddenly surprised her on the set of Sweetheart in Your Ear, the actress couldn’t stop blushing.

Back in 2017, Park Min Young appeared in episodes 4 to 8 of tvN reality show Sweetheart in Your Ear (also known as Candy in My Ears). The concept of the show revolves around celebrities, who call up strangers anonymously and listen to their stories.

Lee Joon Gi was invited to make a guest appearance as Red Ginseng. He posed as a stranger, who had conversations with Park Min Young, who referred to herself as Bunny Bunny over the phone. They were supposed to meet in Italy in episode 8. However, over the call, Red Ginseng said that he wouldn’t be able to meet.

During the whole time, Park Min Young was unaware of the fact that Lee Joon Gi knew who she was over the phone. At the end of episode 8, the actor suddenly appeared while Park Min Young was busy posing for photos in front of a river in Florence.

When a man called her name, she turned around only to find Lee Joon Gi standing in front of her. He approached her saying, “Hi, Bunny Bunny”. The actress’ reaction was truly priceless. She couldn’t hold back her surprise but at the same time was starstruck. While struggling to not blush, she asked him how come he was there.

Lee Joon Gi gave a witty reply, “You told me to come here”. He added, “I came because I missed you”. Park Min Young looked confused throughout the whole time. But it was like a true meet-cute scene, which fans get to see in K-dramas.

Lee Joon Gi is one of the most talented actors in South Korea. Some of his best works include Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Arthdaal Chronicles, and Flower of Evil, among others.

On the other hand, Park Min Young is renowned for her office rom-com roles. Her most popular works are What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?, Marry My Husband, Her Private Life, Love in Contract, and many more.

