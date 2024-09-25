'Cheering each other on’: Choi Tae Joon talks about wife Park Shin Hye’s support for his new drama Iron Family

Choi Tae Joon is gearing up for his K-drama comeback with the upcoming mystery comedy Iron Family. Ahead of the premiere on September 28, he alongside the other cast and crew members attended a press conference at The Saint in Sindorim-dong, Guro-gu, in Seoul. During the event, he was asked about his wife Park Shin Hye’s support for his TV comeback.

The MC asked him if he had a conversation with the actress who also returned to the K-drama land recently with The Judge From Hell. “I've never answered (this question) on the spot, so I'm nervous, but we're cheering each other on”, Choi Tae Joon replied.

He was then asked about whether he has received his wife’s support for his appearance in Iron Family, a drama he has worked hard for. To this he briefly replied that he had been busy filming, indicating that Park Shin Hye continued to show support for him regardless.

As the conversation proceeded about the power couple’s joint return to the small screen, Iron Family director Sung Joon Hae commented, “I hope that the dramas starring Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae-joon are a huge success and that their families are blessed."

Back in January 2022, the pair tied the knot and in May of the same year, the couple welcomed their first child, a son. Following that, Choi Tae Joon made a few cameo appearances in some dramas including Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Island, Flex X Cop, and The Midnight Studio.

Advertisement

However the upcoming drama Iron Family is his first prominent return to the TV screen since his 2021 series Tha Man’s Voice. In Iron Family, Choi Tae Joon embodies the role of Cha Tae Woong, a part-timer working at a laundry shop. He will be soon acting alongside Kim Jung Hyun, Geum Sae Rok, Yang Hye Ji, and more.

On the other hand, Park Shin Hye made her comeback earlier this year with the JTBC drama Doctor Slump, co-starring Park Hyung Sik. This was her first work since 2021’s Sisyphus: The Myth. Her latest fantasy legal drama The Judge from Hell premiered on September 21 and now airs every Friday and Saturday on SBS and Disney+.

ALSO READ: Jung Hae In to sing soundtrack for Love Next Door with Jung So Min, marking 2nd K-drama OST after Connect