Park Shin Hye’s The Judge from Hell debuts with strong rating; Byun Yo Han’s Black Out goes all-time high

The Judge from Hell starring Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young premiered with promising ratings this week. On the other hand, Byun Yo Han starrer ongoing mystery-thriller Black Out managed to achieve a new all-time high. Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo-led long-running drama Beauty and Mr/ Romantic also witnessed an increase in their viewership ratings.

According to Nielsen Korea’s report on September 22, the first two episodes of The Judge from Hell, which premiered together on September 21, received average nationwide viewership ratings of 6.8 and 9.3 percent respectively.

Starring Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young in the lead roles, the SBS fantasy legal drama depicts the story of an elite judge. Kang Bit Na (played by Park Shin Hye), who appears to be insanely gorgeous is actually a demon. Her mission is to kill evil people who are the cause of others’ doom and then send them to hell. Kim Jae Young stars as Han Do On, an observant and intelligent detective with a gentle personality. But he grapples with a pain inside that nobody is aware of. When the pair crosses paths, their lives change greatly.

On the other hand, Byun Yo Han starrer MBC drama Black Out has received a new all-time high this week. The mystery thriller, which airs in the same time slot as The Judge from Hell, jumped to an 8.7 percent average nationwide ratings, marking a new personal best.

Advertisement

Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo starring long-running KBS2TV drama Beauty and Mr. Romantic, which airs every Saturday and Sunday, marked an average nationwide viewership of 19.8 percent ahead of the finale. With this, the romance drama is now the most-watched show of any kind to release on Saturday.

MBN’s Bad Memory Eraser, which concluded its run on September 21, scored an average nationwide rating of 0.5 percent on its final episode, marking a slight rise from the previous one. Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s Love Next Door enjoyed a slight increase on episode 11, receiving 6.0 percent average ratings.

Meanwhile, TV Chosun’s DNA Lover received a 0.6 percent average nationwide ratings on its last episode. Finally, Cinderella at 2AM held steady with a 0.3 percent rating ahead of its finale.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears becomes most-watched 2024 K-drama with over 689 million hours viewed