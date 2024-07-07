Happy Choi Tae Joon day: Mapping So I Married an Anti-fan star’s journey as actor, marriage to Park Shin Hye, and more

Choi Tae Joon is a talented Korean star who has stepped into the entertainment industry as a child actor. Throughout his prolific career, spanning over two decades, the actor has built a strong acting portfolio filled with many great works. On July 7, as he turns 33, let’s map his journey as an actor, marriage to co-star Park Shin Hye, and more.

Choi Tae Joon’s early career

In 2001, Choi Tae Joon made his official acting debut as a child actor in the TV series Piano. He played the younger counterpart of Jo In Sung’s character and quickly earned recognition.

In the following years, he cemented his name in the industry with an array of supporting roles in popular K-dramas. In 2011, he starred as the estranged son of the protagonist in the popular fantasy drama Padam Padam.

In 2013, he bagged the role of a 20-year-old school bully in Puberty Medley, a hit K-drama based on the webtoon of the same name. In 2016, Choi Tae Joon bagged his first lead role in the youth film Eclipse (also known as Cutter).

Choi Tae Joon’s rise to fame

In 2017, he surprised everyone by taking on an antagonist character for the first time and absolutely nailing it. He transformed into Choi Tae Ho in the disaster thriller series Missing 9.

There was a scene where this villainous character brutally murdered a fellow survivor Lee Yeol (played by EXO’s Chanyeol). Choi Tae Joon’s performance in this scene gave goosebumps to the viewers, proving his exceptional ability to meticulously synchronize with any role. This drama also provided the breakthrough he needed in his career, as more people recognized his talents.

In 2017, Choi Tae Joon bagged another pivotal role in the TV drama Suspicious Partner headlined by Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun.

Choi Tae Joon's transformation from a child artist to a lead actor

In 2018, Choi Tae Joon bagged his first small-screen lead role in Exit. In this mini-series, he starred as Do Kang Soo, a 33-year-old man, who works as a loan shark. In this drama, he co-starred Bae Hae Sun, Woo Hyun, Nam Gi Ae, and more industry veterans.

In 2021, Choi Tae Joon garnered notable recognition with his lead role in the popular rom-com So I Married an Anti-fan, starring alongside Girls’ Generation member Sooyoung.

In this drama, he embodied the character of a top K-pop idol Hoo Joon, while the SNSD member transformed into her anti-fan Lee Geun Young, who is also a magazine reporter. After getting fired from her job, she blames Hoo Joon, thinking he is behind it all.

However, fate had something else prepared for the duo, as they are soon forced to cohabit while shooting a reality TV show. Despite having a rocky relationship in the beginning, the pair soon grows a close bond as romance knocks at their door.

The heart-warming chemistry between Choi Tae Joon and Sooyoung was well appreciated by the fans and they couldn’t wait to see him in another rom-com soon.

Choi Tae Joon’s marriage to Park Shin Hye; relationship timeline

While at the peak of popularity, Choi Tae Joon decided to settle down with a family and kickstart a new beginning of his life. Previously On March 7, 2018, it was confirmed that Choi Tae Joon and Park Shin Hye had been dating each other since 2017.

The actors’ respective agencies revealed that they were happy together and were seriously getting to know each other positively. The two stars’ introduction goes way back in 2012 when they made a cameo in The King of Dramas. They starred as a couple who get into an accident in this drama.

However, it wasn’t until 2017 that the reports of them having a romantic involvement emerged. Around this time Choi Tae Joon was attending the same university as Park Shin Hye. He was enrolled as a theater student while the Doctor Slump actress was doing a major in drama and cinema.

After their relationship confirmation, it was revealed that they made time amid their busy schedules to have as many as cozy dates possible. Moreover, in later interviews, their love confession for each other, won the hearts of fans, as they rooted for their long-going relationship.

On November 23, 2021, Park Shin Hye announced that she was with a child and the couple started preparing for marriage. On January 22, 2022, Choi Tae Joon got married to Park Shin Hye in the presence of both their families, close friends, and industry colleagues.

Three months later, with his wife, the actor welcomed their first baby boy.

Since then, he has been keeping a low profile, and spending time with his family. It’s been three years since his major last project came out before his marriage. However, in the following years, he made a few cameos in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Island, and the recent one being Flex X Cop.

On this special day, we wish Choi Tae Joon a very happy birthday!

