Jung Hae In to sing soundtrack for Love Next Door with Jung So Min, marking 2nd K-drama OST after Connect

Good news for Love Next Door fans! Jung Hae In is all set to personally sing an OST for the ongoing rom-com drama. This will mark the actor’s second K-drama soundtrack release following his Connect song MY NOISE. The release date for this Love Next Door OST will soon be announced.

On September 25, SPOTV News reported that Jung Hae In will sing an OST for tvN’s ongoing Weekedn drama Love Next Door, also starring Jung So Min. In 2022, he received massive recognition for his beautiful voice and outstanding vocal prowess in OST MY NOISE for his Disney+ drama Connect.

As this will mark his first K-drama soundtrack, fans are eagerly looking forward to another musical treat from the K-drama heartthrob. Meanwhile, the OST by Jung Hae In will be a ballad song with an acoustic guitar sound and it is expected to capture the inner feelings of his character Choi Seung Hyo. The song will add more power to the sweet and heart-warming romance between the two lead characters Choi Seung Hyo and Baek Seok Ryu (played by Jung So Min).

The release date for this OST will be announced later.

Love Next Door is an ongoing tvN’s rom-com that captures the essence of real adulting. It revolves around Bae Seok Ryu, a woman in her 30s who has a career in the US which her parents seem to be extremely proud of. After a major life setback, she returns back home and reunites with Choi Seung Hyo, her mother’s friend’s son.

The two practically grew up together untold they had to part ways. As they cross paths again, their affection for each other becomes clear. But, they must choose between friendship and romance in order to continue the journey.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the drama stars Lee Seung Hyub, Kim Ji Eun, Seo Ji Hye, Yoon Ji On, Jang Young Nam, Park Ji Young, and more talented actors in some pivotal supporting roles.

Directed by Yoo Je Won, Love Next Door airs every Saturday and Sunday on tvN and on Netflix for international audience.

