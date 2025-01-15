Choi Hyun Wook and Moon Ga Young's kiss scene for My Dearest Nemesis promotions SHOCKS fans

My Dearest Nemesis is an upcoming South Korean series starring Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook in the lead roles. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, new pictures believed to be part of their promotions have been circulating on social media platforms, where the actors are seen locking lips. Fans are quite surprised by the gesture, further adding to the anticipation for the show’s release.

On January 15, 2024, images of Choi Hyun Wook and Moon Ga Young cozying up and even sharing a kiss began circulating on social media platforms. It is speculated that these images are part of the promotional activities for their upcoming K-drama, My Dearest Nemesis. Fans of the actors are surprised to see them being so intimate, as it is uncommon for actors in the Korean industry to do so. However, this instance has created significant buzz, and the K-drama community is eagerly waiting to witness their on-screen chemistry.

The plot of My Dearest Nemesis centers on Baek Su Jeong, a hardworking and outspoken leader at Yongsung Department Store, the best in the industry. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she reunites with Ban Ju Yeon, her teenage nemesis and first love, who is now her boss and the store’s heir.

Years ago, they met through an online game where Su Jeong rejected Ju Yeon’s confession, leaving him with his first heartbreak. Now as adults, their shared history of rivalry and unresolved emotions resurfaces as they navigate their complex professional relationship, leading to a rollercoaster of tension, humor, and unexpected romance.

Moon Ga Young stars as Baek Su Jeong, the headstrong planning team leader at Yongsung Department Store, famously nicknamed the “Executive Killer” for her fearless attitude in standing up to her bosses. Meanwhile, Choi Hyun Wook takes on the role of Ban Ju Yeon, a meticulous third-generation chaebol and the head of Yongsung Department Store. Beneath his polished exterior, he hides his quirky alter ego, “Black Flame Dragon,” as he strives to prove himself as a worthy heir.

The show is set to premiere on February 17, 2025, on the South Korean network tvN.

