'Chris Martin hyung gave...': BTS' Jin tells Jimmy Fallon about Coldplay collab on The Astronaut before military enlistment; talks about guitar gift

On November 20, BTS’ Jin made his eagerly awaited solo debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he shared insights into his musical journey and personal connections, including an unforgettable collaboration with Coldplay.

In a heartwarming moment during the interview, Jin opened up about his deep admiration for Coldplay, revealing a memorable encounter with the band’s frontman. When Jimmy Fallon asked if Jin was a fan of rock music, the K-pop star excitedly confessed, “I really, really love Coldplay.” Jin went on to recount how, a few years ago, he had the incredible opportunity to work with Chris Martin, who gifted him a song, The Astronaut, he had written. The experience, Jin shared, was a true honor for him, cementing his admiration for the iconic band.

The story took an even more personal turn when Jin revealed that Chris Martin had given him a guitar from his own tour. "I jokingly asked him, ‘Can I have this guitar?’ and he was like, ‘Of course!’" Jin laughed, adding, “I was so happy. Now it’s a family heirloom.” It was a touching moment that highlighted the warmth and brotherhood between the two artists, who share a mutual respect for one another. Chris Martin had previously expressed his fondness for Jin in a 2023 video, saying, “I really love that guy.”

This conversation about Coldplay was one of many memorable moments from Jin’s Tonight Show appearance. The soloist also spoke about reconnecting with his BTS members after completing his mandatory military service earlier in June, the origin of his playful “Worldwide Handsome” nickname, and even taught Jimmy Fallon the viral choreography for his hit song Super Tuna.

A major highlight of the evening was Jin’s live performance of Running Wild, a track from his debut solo album Happy, which was released on November 15. Donning a shimmering pastel green jacket, he brought the stage to life with a vibrant, desert-themed backdrop.

As Jin takes on his solo journey, his warmth, humor, and passion for music continue to shine, making his appearance on The Tonight Show a celebration of both his personal growth and his musical evolution.

