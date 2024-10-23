BTS' Jin's Super Tuna tops Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart; enters Global 200 list 12 days after release

Jin's delightful track Super Tuna has made quite the splash on the music scene, recently securing impressive ranks on the Billboard charts. The song reached 159th position on the Billboard Global 200 and climbed to 87th rank on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, all while taking the top spot on the World Digital Song Sales chart! This upbeat trot-style tune, which Jin originally released to celebrate his birthday in 2021, continues to captivate audiences with its infectious charm and humor.

Inspired by his love for fishing, Jin created a trot song, Super Tuna spontaneously, weaving a playful narrative about becoming best friends with a tuna. The music video, filled with lighthearted moments, features Jin singing and dancing joyfully at the beach, ultimately forming a whimsical bond with his aquatic companion. After its release on BTS’ YouTube channel on Jin’s birthday, the video quickly went viral, dominating YouTube's World Popular Music Video chart for an impressive eight consecutive days.

Followed by the unexpected success of Super Tuna, on October 11, 2024, Jin released a full version of Super Tuna, which he had previously performed at the 2024 BTS Festa in June. This new rendition features an updated album cover and replaces the short version on various music platforms, further enriching the listening experience for fans.

Meanwhile, the new extended music video features Jin’s whimsical relationship with tuna fish, which goes from fishing with bait to hilariously proposing to the fish with a hook and not to miss out on the iconic fish dance.

Watch the music video for Super Tuna here;

The lasting popularity of Super Tuna shows Jin's unique ability to blend his hobbies with his musical endeavors, creating a catchy, feel-good anthem that remains a fan-favorite around the world. As Jin continues to fish for more musical success with his upcoming debut solo album Happy, Super Tuna remains a testament to his creative spirit and the joy he brings to his audience. With his infectious energy and charm, it’s clear that Jin is not just a member of BTS but also a talented solo artist with a heartwarming connection to his passions.

