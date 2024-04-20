The Fiery Priest season 2: Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, BIBI, Kim Sung Kyun kick off script reading session: Report

Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, and more stars will be reprising their roles for the upcoming season 2 of The Fiery Priest. BIBI was earlier reported to receive an offer to join the existing cast which she was positively considering. The recent reports suggest she will be starring as a female detective.

Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, BIBI's The Fiery Priest season 2 reportedly begins scripts reading session

According to reports on April 18, the script reading session for the upcoming season has commenced with the star-studded cast line-up. Though the drama’s team is yet to confirm the same, a photo that was posted online, hinting towards the table read already ignited excitement among the fans, who have been waiting for 5 years for a new season.

More about thriller drama The Fiery Priest

The Fiery Priest’s first season unfolded a saga about a catholic priest with a haughty demeanor who often makes spiteful remarks to others. When a senior priest is murdered, he joins forces with a timid detective to solve the case. A beautiful and intelligent prosecutor joins the team and together the trio set on an expedition to find out the truth. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kim Nam Gil, an award-winning actor, who starred in The Great Queen Seondok, Island, and more dramas, portrays the hot-headed priest, while actor Kim Sung Kyun from Reply 1988 transforms into the cowardly detective. Honey Lee, known for Killing Romance, One The Woman plays the prosecutor’s role.

According to reports, BIBI, a soloist and actress will embody the role of the new female detective in the upcoming season 2, adding refreshing depth to the series’ narrative.

The first season of The Fiery Priest premiered on February 15, 2019, through Disney+ Network. The show earned personal best viewership ratings of 22% before concluding its run on April 20, 2019. In 2022, it was announced that a new season was under discussion and last year the renewal was confirmed.

Viewers who loved the first season are extremely excited to witness The Fiery Priest’s season 2 unfold its narrative. Additionally, anticipation runs high to witness BIBI’s synergy with the existing cast line-up.

The released date and further details will be revealed by the SBS or Disney+ with time. The series is reportedly to premiere at the end of this year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Bogota City of the Lost FIRST LOOK: Song Joong Ki’s life faces many changes over decades in Colombia’s capital; Watch