11 plunging neckline blouse designs and styling tips inspired by Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, more

No matter the time of year, girls never get bored with ethnic fashion. Lehengas and sarees have always been our go-tos for wedding celebrations, festivals, and more—and with the right blouse design, they can be total game changers. One blouse design that has consistently remained a celebrity favorite is the plunging neckline, which these beauties have styled with lehengas and sarees for various occasions.

From Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday to Suhana Khan, here are 11 plunging neckline blouse designs that feel dreamy, bold, and right on trend.

1. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday raised the hotness quotient with a look that was equal parts traditional and modern. She wore a pink blouse with thick straps and a plunging neckline. The clean design of the blouse highlighted the pleats that matched her pallu, ensuring every detail of her outfit felt cohesive.

The Call Me Bae actress paired the plunging neckline blouse with a pre-draped pink saree featuring a draped skirt and a pleated pallu, with the bold silhouette beautifully accentuating her waist. To complement the deep neckline, she opted for a traditional choker necklace with a pearl dangler, adding a touch of elegance to the contemporary ensemble.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

When it’s Janhvi Kapoor, all we can do is sit back and take notes. Dressed for a cocktail night, she stunned in a sequin plunging neckline blouse with a sleeveless design. Setting the perfect party mood and drawing attention to the neckline, she styled it with a striking V-shaped neckpiece.

The plunging blouse was paired with a pre-draped saree, and thanks to its neatly pleated pallu and clean drapes, the ensemble beautifully highlighted her toned silhouette.

3. Khushi Kapoor

Another sequin ensemble we’re totally obsessed with is Khushi Kapoor’s. The show-stealer of her look was the light green plunging neckline blouse. With its sleeveless cut and deep neckline, the blouse added just the right amount of drama to her traditional yet bold appearance.

For a modern wedding look, just like the actress, you can pair this blouse with a pre-draped saree. The pallu gracefully falls over one shoulder, drawing attention to both the blouse and her waist. She completed the look with a three-layer necklace that perfectly complemented the deep neckline.

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt just raised the bar for plunging neckline blouses. This was no basic look—the blouse was fully embellished with gemstones and beads, while the deep neckline amped up the hot factor. Adding to the glam, it also featured a bold back cut, making it a perfect choice for channeling modern elegance.

Striking the right balance, the actress paired it with a simple black saree and statement Sabyasachi dangler earrings—ideal for drawing attention to her collarbones.

5. Kiara Advani

The stunner, Kiara Advani, exuded effortless charm in a simple white printed blouse featuring a deep neckline and sleeveless design. She paired it with a pink saree, draped in a traditional style—perfect for an everyday ethnic look.

To maintain the modern vibe of her blouse, Kiara styled it just right by opting for traditional jhumkas and tying her hair into a sleek ponytail.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Elevating her festive look to perfection, Priyanka Chopra wore a plain red plunging neckline blouse that added a modern edge to her saree ensemble. She paired the bold blouse with a red sheer saree adorned with silver embellishments, creating a look that radiated festive spirit.

For styling, the actress kept it minimal yet striking—opting for stud earrings and soft, loose waves parted to the side.

7. Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor stunned in a Manish Malhotra creation featuring a deep neckline and a sleeveless blouse adorned with intricate embellishments and embroidery. To highlight the neckline, she draped the saree traditionally, letting the pallu fall slightly low.

Keeping the accessories minimal, she chose classic round stud earrings and later styled her hair in a sleek, pulled-back bun.

8. Rashmika Mandanna

While promoting her movie Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna looked ethereal in a pleated, deep neckline, sleeveless blouse designed to accentuate her collarbones and cleavage. To balance the structured design of the blouse, she paired it with a simple green saree, draped gracefully around her body.

Keeping the focus on her blouse, the actress opted for minimal yet impactful accessories—emerald-studded dangler earrings and a thick bracelet. This look serves as the perfect inspiration for styling a plunging neckline blouse for a party night.

9. Alaya F

Looking like a vision of hotness, Alaya F wore a plunging neckline blouse adorned with golden floral designs set against a pink backdrop. To keep the focus on the bold blouse, the actress styled her pallu neatly, highlighting her waist. Bringing the perfect festive vibes, she paired the blouse with a matching pink saree.

To accentuate her bare neck, she chose a delicate choker necklace and paired it with simple stud earrings, completing the look with understated elegance.

10. Suhana Khan

Another gorgeous plunging neckline blouse comes from Suhana Khan. She wore a stunning embroidered blouse with trendy shoulder cut-out detailing, adding just the right amount of edge. With intricate embroidery and tassels, this actress-inspired blouse design is perfect for a standout look.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter paired the blouse beautifully with a sheer saree. To keep the focus on the bold design, she opted for statement dangler earrings and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail.

11. Sara Tendulkar

Serving perfect wedding celebration and festive fashion inspiration, Sara Tendulkar wore a sequin and bead-studded plunging V-neckline blouse, enhancing her figure without overwhelming it. The saree was draped elegantly, keeping the blouse in focus, with the pallu arranged to highlight the design at center stage.

For accessories, she chose vertical, multiple-panel earrings. She styled her hair by twisting the front strands back and leaving the rest in loose waves for a soft, effortless look.

These 11 plunging neckline blouses, along with striking styling tips, will ensure your appearance is unforgettable and turn heads effortlessly. So, the next time you’re torn between blouse designs, consider these options and take some styling cues.

