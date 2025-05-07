MET Gala 2025: Anne Hathaway’s jeweled skirt featured 200,000 beads and rhinestones

Anne Hathaway’s couture for the MET Gala 2025 might not be visually “larger-than-life” kind, but it surely held a deep meaning, aligning with this year’s theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. Hathaway’s outfit honored the friendship of André Leon Talley and Carolina Herrera, a late Venezuelan-American fashion designer known for her elegant and sophisticated designs. Interpreted by Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, Anne’s couture was an emotional expression wrapped in sartorial finesse.

Advertisement

The Devil Wears Prada actress graced the MET Gala’s red carpet wearing a crisp white shirt. The voluminous shirt with billowy sleeves and a huge collar was truly superfine, tailored. However, taking her style up a notch, the actress’s skirt stole the show. The body-cinching full-length skirt that featured a slit at the back was an artisanal piece inspired by Herrera’s signature style. The black and white column skirt featured over 200,000 rhinestones and beads, making it a showstopper. This sartorial masterpiece took over 910 hours to craft.

Anne Hathaway paired her polished outfit with pointed black mules, adding a statuesque appeal to her red-carpet-ready form.

The Princess Diaries actress adorned her glamorous fit with Bvlgari jewelry. Her outfit was elevated by the brand’s diamond neckpiece encrusted with a huge Sapphire at the center. To complement her necklace, the actress wore two rings—one diamond and one sapphire.

Advertisement

Making a statement with her iconic hairstyle, Anne Hathaway wore her brunette hair in a massive ponytail, serving bold '60s vibes. She pulled her hair in a sleek updo with her giant ponytail secured by a black buckle. Surprisingly, her long and luscious hair added a whimsical edge to her look.

For her make-up, the diva flaunted minimalist glam with a flawless blush lightly blushed up with a peach tint. She adorned her honey-brown eyes with soft winged eyeliner and voluminous mascara, serving bewitching looks, and completed her glam with a soft peach lipstick.

ALSO READ: GRWM: Kylie Jenner’s hydrating face mask, makeup to iconic shoe stuck with tape for Met Gala 2025 blue carpet