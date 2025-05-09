Reborn Rich season 2: Will Song Joong Ki not be part of sequel? Production company hints at cast, plot and more changes

Reborn Rich is gearing up for its second season, bringing new developments from the first installment. The production team recently announced its filming commencement on May 8, revealing significant cast and narrative changes aimed at enhancing its global appeal. This announcement sparked curiosity about whether Song Joong Ki, the protagonist of Season 1, will reprise his role in the upcoming season.

Reborn Rich 2 will be jointly produced by Artist Studio and Artist Company (co-founded by Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung). The decision to make significant changes in the drama's next season was made by Artist Group in 2024, after its subsidiary Artist Studio acquired RaemongRaei, the production company behind Season 1. The entire planning of the sequel will be done by Artist Company and Artist Studio will handle the execution.

Regarding the cast, Artist Group didn't confirm yet whether the protagonist of season 1, Song Joong Ki, will be a part of the next installment; however, they explained the importance of the cast change. They stated, “We aim to create another legendary season with a fresh casting and a script that lives up to the scale of the expanded world.” In season 1, Song Joong Ki played Yoon Hyun Woo, a loyal employee who was falsely accused of embezzlement and subsequently murdered by a member of the Soonyang family. He was then reincarnated as the chaebol family's youngest grandson.

Following the success of its inaugural season, Season 2 is poised to expand its universe by introducing fresh characters and a more intricate storyline. Set against the backdrop of a multinational corporation, the prequel promises to deliver an extraordinary narrative of ambition, romance, and power struggles that will unfold across the globe. Regarding that, a representative from Artist Company stated, “This project is being developed as a strategic piece of content aimed at the global market.

They further said, "From the early planning stages, we have been crafting storylines and characters with emotional resonance for international audiences.” Reborn Rich 2 is the first joint venture of the two subsidiaries of Artist Group and thus, they are expected to put in great effort to make the show a global success.

