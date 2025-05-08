Sonam Kapoor wears mangalsutra with white cotton outfit and Dior bag worth Rs 3,60,000 on anniversary date with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s fashion range is versatile, but she never forgets to infuse luxury and class into her fits. Whether it’s her haute couture Dior show look or a laid-back airport outfit, you can never expect “boring” when Sonam is in the frame. Keeping up with her extraordinary style, the fashionista celebrated her anniversary with her husband, Anand Ahuja, in an elegant all-white ensemble. Let’s go through the details:

Sonam Kapoor was spotted with her husband, flaunting her signature style with a shirt and skirt combo. When it comes to laid-back ensembles, the diva often sports a top with a full-length skirt, keeping it effortlessly stylish. For her anniversary, the diva wore an all-white outfit paired with gilded jewelry and two luxury pieces that perfectly summed up Sonam’s chill-chic style.

The Blind movie actress wore a crisp white shirt. The light and breezy shirt was the perfect way to beat the summer heat in style. The summer piece featured a V neckline, with the bodice slightly ruched at the center, giving it a cinched appeal. The dropped shoulders with full sleeves added a polished edge to her fit.

Kapoor paired her buoyant shirt with a relaxed, full-length skirt. The skirt offered the same relaxed feel, making it perfect to flaunt in the scorching heat of Mumbai. Together, the all-white combo exuded high-end socialite vibes.

It’s Sonam Kapoor, and she never keeps her outfit basic. To complete her breezy sway, Kapoor slung on an oversized white knitted cardigan over her fit, adding an extra layer of lavishness to her style.

Going for the trending gold-girly aesthetic, Mrs. Ahuja accessorized her outfit with layers of dainty gold pieces, a choker, a broad snake chain, and a long beaded chain with diamond drop earrings. But guess what!? She also wore a mangalsutra. The contemporary mangalsutra, with a dainty black beaded chain and a small diamond as a locket, set the perfect tone for her anniversary look.

Picking her go-to arm candy, the Zoya Factor actress flaunted a Dior bag for her date with Anand. She carried the Dior Toujours bag worth a whopping Rs 3,60,000. The actress flung on Dior sunglasses worth Rs 48,000, adding another lavish piece to her OOTD.

Kapoor rounded off her look with The Row fisherman leather sandals worth Rs 90,000, adding a debonair vibe to her effortless-chic outfit.

