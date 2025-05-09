Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 22: Akshay Kumar's film fails to gain momentum amid national security concerns

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 22: Kesari Chapter 2 will soon complete a month of its release. Jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, the historical drama is centered around a legal battle between C Sankaran Nair and The Crown. Kesari 2 has failed to gain the momentum amid national security concerns.

Kesari 2, which is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, has been currently the second-best performer at the box office after Raid 2. The courtroom drama has entered its fourth weekend.

According to morning trends, on Day 22, the Akshay Kumar starrer will experience a drop of 25-30 percent in its business. This is to note that the downward trajectory of the film is due to the national security concerns in the country. It comes a day after the trends of all the movies returned to normal levels as the situation seemed non-escalatory in nature.

Co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 earned Rs 80 lakh net business on the 21st day, bringing its total collection to Rs 81.55 crore. With total blackout in a few cities and theaters being shut, the footfalls would be low this weekend as the people are more concerned about the national matters.

In the movie, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan and Ananya Panday are cast as Advocate Neville McKinley and Dilreet Gill respectively.

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film will remain under the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The Kesari sequel is a film adaptation from the book called The Case That Shook The Empire.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

