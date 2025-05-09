Box Office: Revisiting Ishq Vishk as Shahid Kapoor completes 22 years of his debut

Shahid Kapoor is an actor we remember for various performances in every genre. Whether it be a comic hero, a lover boy, or an intense or dramatic lead, the actor has proved his capability in all these genres. On May 9, 2003, the actor made his debut with the memorable romantic comedy film, Ishq Vishk.

Released exactly 22 years ago, Ishq Vishk was directed by Ken Ghosh, marking the debut of Shahid Kapoor alongside Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala in the lead. Let’s revisit its box office performance as well as the love for the film growing among the audience over the years.

Ishq Vishk box office performance

While it is seen with a lot of love and nostalgia today, the film was not a huge hit during its theatrical release two decades ago. Made on a budget of Rs 5 crore, it collected Rs 7.75 crore at the Indian box office. Combined with its performance in the overseas markets, Ishq Vishk grossed Rs 12.25 crore globally, ending its run with an average verdict.

This average verdict didn’t end the fate of this rom-com, as it continues to be a memorable watch even today, mostly due to being Shahid Kapoor’s debut as well as its soundtrack.

Owing to this legacy, the film created for itself over the years, and a sequel titled Ishq Vishk Rebound was released in 2024. Just like the first part, the sequel featured a leading cast full of young generation actors like Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan (as a debutant) and Naila Grrewal.

However, the sequel failed to benefit from the audience’s love for the first part and therefore became a box office failure.

As for Shahid Kapoor, the actor was last seen in Deva, an action thriller that failed to perform big at the box office. He would be collaborating with director Vishal Bhardwaj for the fourth time with Arjun Ustara, planned to be the director’s most commercial film, also starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, and others.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

