Box Office: From Chhaava to Raid 2; delving into top five first week collections of Bollywood movies in 2025

2025 has faced a dry spell in the first quarter of 2025 with the exceptions of few successful releases like Chhaava and Sky Force. We are now in the second quarter of the year which includes movies like Jaat, Raid 2, and more. Today, we are analyzing five top Bollywood movies based on their first-week collections.

1. CHHAAVA

Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal as the main lead, remains the top performer in the list. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical drama entered the Rs 200 crore club in the first week of its release. Released on February 14, the all-time blockbuster movie earned Rs 209 crore in seven days.

2. RAID 2

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has clinched the second position. Ajay Devgn's crime thriller, which was released on May 1, remained under the Rs 100 crore mark in the first week. The Raid sequel collected Rs 94.75 crore in its extended first week.

3. SIKANDAR

Led by Salman Khan, Sikandar has secured the third spot in the list. The action drama, which hit the screens on March 30, fetched Rs 89.25 crore in the first week. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj, the film later entered the Rs 100 crore club while ending its theatrical run.

4. SKY FORCE

Released on January 24, 2025, Sky Force comes on the fourth position. The aerial actioner also remained under the Rs 100 crore mark in the opening week. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer minted Rs 87 crore in the first seven days.

5. JAAT

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is in the fifth spot in the list. Sunny starrer was slightly under the Rs 60 crore mark in its extended opening week. Released on April 10, the actioner earned Rs 59.25 crore net business in eight days.

Ranks Movies Net India Collections 1 Chhaava Rs 209 crore 2 Raid 2 Rs 94.75 crore (8 days) 3 Sikandar Rs 89.25 crore 4 Sky Force Rs 87 crore 5 Jaat Rs 59.25 crore (8 days)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.