Until Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala debut, Raghav Juyal thought its ‘Halloween for the ultra-rich’; Kill actor makes hilarious revelation

The Indian contingent didn’t fail to impress the fashion police at the recently concluded MET Gala 2025. Among the many Bollywood stars who raised the temperature on the blue carpet with Shah Rukh Khan, who not just nailed the theme but also stole the show with his stylish ensemble. While the mega fashion event has been taking place for years, Kill actor Raghav Juyal stated that until SRK’s appearance, many thought the event was ‘Halloween for the ultra-rich’. Read on!

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan turned up the heat and made an impressive appearance at the MET Gala 2025. The superstar channelized his inner King and arrived donning a bespoke attire by Indian celebrity designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It was only after SRK walked the blue carpet of the coveted fundraising event that actor Raghav Juyal finally realized the event existed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raghav reposted pictures of the Pathaan actor and thanked him for making billions of people realize that something like the MET Gala actually exists. He wrote on the picture, “Thank you, Shah Sir-because of you, billions (okay, more than half of the entire planet) finally discovered that something called the Met Gala exists.”

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor also funnily stated, “To be honest, until then, I thought it was just Halloween for the ultra-rich.”

Raghav Juyal reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 appearance:

Advertisement

Coming to SRK’s MET Gala 2025 look, the King of Romance wore a floor-length, elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. According to the designer, “The coat is hand canvassed, single-breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh completes this bespoke look.”

Khan amped up his look by carrying the Bengal Tiger head cane crafted in 18k gold with sapphires, tourmalines, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds. Shah Rukh also wore a layered custom stack with sapphires, tourmalines, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Were you impressed by Shah Rukh Khan's MET Gala 2025 look? Shah Rukh Khan made his debut at MET Gala 2025 wearing a custom ensemble by Sabyasachi. Yes No

ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi's reaction to Babil Khan's now deleted viral video is too beautiful; Raghav Juyal's big-hearted act wins hearts