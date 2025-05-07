Bhool Chuk Maaf Advance Booking: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s rom-com sells 3,000 tickets in top national chains

Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is all set to hit the big screens soon. The movie opened for advance booking on Wednesday, two days before its release. The pre-bookings started on a decent note and are expected to grow significantly tomorrow, the final day before the release.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf has sold around 3,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR INOX and Cinepolis - for the opening day. Out of which, a major chunk of sales were recorded at PVR INOX. With one day still in hand, Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to clock around 15,000 pre-sales in the national multiplex chains.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to do fair business at the box office. Trade experts predicted an opening of Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore, with a shot at hitting the Rs 4 crore mark too. But, it all depends on walk-ins and spot bookings on Day 1.

If the content clicks with the audience, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer will sail through a successful theatrical run. However, the movie will face Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which is riding high at the box office. The Rajkummar Gupta directorial is expected to see a significant spike in its second weekend, becoming a major rival for the comedy drama.

All eyes are now on the word-of-mouth of Bhool Chuk Maaf. If it gets a positive reception from the audience and the critics, the movie will have a long run at the box office, as there is no significant release in the next few weeks.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

