Viral Pic: Ravi Mohan makes first appearance with alleged GF Kenishaa Francis months after divorce announcement with Aarti Ravi
Actor Ravi Mohan twinned with his alleged GF Kenishaa Francis as the two made their first official appearance together.
It’s been a few months since Ravi Mohan announced his divorce from his wife Aarti Ravi. And recently, the Parasakthi actor made his first official appearance with alleged ladylove Kenishaa Francis.
In the pictures that have gone viral on social media, Ravi Mohan is seen sitting beside Kenishaa while attending producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding. The couple twinned in gold-hued traditional outfits.
Check out the picture here:
For the unversed, Kenishaa, who previously identified herself as the therapist of the actor, has been rumored to be dating him for some time now. However, both she and Ravi have denied such rumors in the past as well.
Well, it was back in September 2024 when Ravi Mohan made the first official announcement about his divorce from his wife Aarti. The couple revealed that they are ending their marriage after 15 years.
The actor, in an excerpt from his note, had written, "After much thought and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."
Ever since, rumors about singer-turned-therapist Kenishaa Francis' alleged involvement in the actor's broken marriage had surfaced. Fans and gossip mongers were quick to accuse her of the reason behind Ravi's marital split.
However, later on, Kenishaa, in a tell-all revelation, clarified that she was “wrongly accused” and instead highlighted how the actor sought her help after facing mental anguish from his marriage with Aarti.
