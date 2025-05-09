Han So Hee to turn into Anne Hathaway for The Intern's Korean remake alongside Choi Min Sik; details inside

The buzz is real! Actress Han So Hee is reportedly being considered for the lead role in the Korean remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit The Intern. According to a report by OSEN on May 9, the rising actress is in discussions to take on the role originally portrayed by Anne Hathaway. This raised anticipation among actress’ fans as well as movie enthusiasts alike.

Advertisement

The character, Jules, is a successful CEO in her 30s who has built a fashion e-commerce empire with 220 employees in just a year and a half. She is known for her tireless work ethic, impeccable sense of style, and genuine care for her staff. Jules is a modern woman managing the pressures of leadership in a male-dominated corporate world. From packing boxes to managing operations hands-on, she is portrayed as both empathetic and empowering. It is a role that requires not just star presence but emotional depth.

Han So Hee is best known for her performances in dramas like My Name, Gyeongseong Creature, and Soundtrack #1, among others. She is being lauded as a strong candidate for the role due to her blend of elegance, charisma, and proven versatility. Her striking visuals have also drawn comparisons to Anne Hathaway. It further fuels excitement about how she could reimagine Jules for a Korean audience. Fans are already eager to see how Han would bring her own flavor to the character while retaining the core emotional nuance of the original.

Advertisement

In addition to Han So Hee, legendary actor Choi Min Sik is reportedly in talks to play the role of Ben. Ben is the elderly intern who upends the workplace with his wisdom, humility, and old-school charm. The role was originally portrayed by Robert De Niro. Choi Min Sik, known for iconic roles in films such as Exhuma and New World, is considered one of the most seasoned actors in the Korean film industry. His potential casting would add gravitas and emotional weight to the remake.

The original film, The Intern, was written and directed by Nancy Meyers. It is centered on the unexpected friendship and mutual growth between a young CEO and a 70-year-old widower who becomes her intern. The film was praised for its heartwarming plot, generational dynamics, and strong performances by its leads.

As the Korean adaptation moves forward, fans are watching closely for official casting confirmations and production updates. With Han So Hee and Choi Min Sik possibly headlining, the remake promises to blend youth and experience in a story that still resonates across cultures and generations.

Advertisement

Are you looking forward to the Korean remake of The Intern? The Korean remake of The Intern is generating buzz with Han So Hee considered for the lead CEO role and Choi Min Sik eyed for the intern role. Are you excited for this adaptation? Vote below! Yes, excited to see Han So Hee and Choi Min Sik! Definitely, I love the original movie! Not sure, waiting for more updates Not interested, prefer the original version

ALSO READ: 'Experiences that were not worth it': Han So Hee seemingly jabs at Ryu Jun Yeol relationship and Hyeri drama in new update