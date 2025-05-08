Met Gala 2025: 5 Nail art ideas to steal from Kiara Advani to Zendaya

The MET Gala 2025, with its theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, was all about finesse and attention to detail. Celebrities ensured every aspect of their look was flawless, and the manicure was no exception. From intricately embellished nails to nude sparkly designs, this year’s manicures showcased both craft and versatility.

Here are the top 5 MET Gala nails that caught our attention:

1. Kiara Advani

The gorgeous mama Kiara Advani flaunted a black gown on the red carpet, adorned with a gilded breastplate. Keeping up with the dual-tone theme of her outfit, Advani adorned stunning natural nail extensions with white textured tips. Some were decorated with a golden frame and sparkles. But the one that stood out was her index fingernail, to which a dangling cross charm was attached.

2. Kim Kardashian

Staying aligned with the polished vibe of her fit, Kim Kardashian kept her manicure subtle yet striking, serving elite lady energy. Kim wore acrylic nails in a natural shade, not overpowering her diamond-bejeweled fingers. However, the diva made headlines for a manicure malfunction when she lost a nail while adjusting her bustier top on the blue carpet.

3. Nicki Minaj

It’s Nicki Minaj, and she won’t go grocery shopping without nicely done nails. So, naturally, her MET Gala manicure had to be something special—and it was! The Barbie World singer arrived in a stunning pinstripe ensemble. To match the blue hue of her outfit, the rapper wore shiny blue talons that definitely didn’t miss the limelight.

4. Lisa

Lisa’s outfit at the MET Gala 2025 was all about Louis Vuitton grandeur. Her sheer tights were LV, her bag was LV, and guess what? Her nails were LV too. The Blackpink star didn’t just wear extensions—she carried luxury on her nails. With a glittery silver base, hot red tips, and bead adornments, Lisa’s nails definitely held their own charm at the event.

5. Zendaya

Once you notice Zendaya’s nails in her MET Gala 2025 look, you won’t be able to ignore them. The actress wore an all-white outfit to the blue carpet and chose a totally different route with her nails, flaunting blood-red extensions. Complementing her huge diamond ring, which recently sparked engagement speculations, her red nails exuded femme fatale vibes.

Understated, plain, or decorated—whatever the style of manicure celebrities flaunted—one thing is for sure: this year’s MET Gala 2025 took manicures seriously, and it shows!

