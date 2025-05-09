Did ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Drop Hints About Their Third Pregnancy to Anna Wintour Before Met Gala? Find Out

Met Gala 2025 followed a very significant theme this year—Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Many celebrities shone for the outfits they wore, including Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. The latter was also the co-chair for the event. But apart from that, the couple also made headlines for revealing that they were expecting their third child.

It seems that before Rihanna debuted her baby bump ahead of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour seemingly picked up that the Umbrella hitmaker might be pregnant.

She talked about the same when she appeared on Seth Meyers’ show alongside Rocky on May 7. Wintour shared that the pair dropped hints about pregnancy at the dinner, which was held the night before the main fashion event.

Wintour stated that the rapper, Riri, and herself, along with some other individuals, had dinner the night before the Met Gala. She added, “And he was dropping all these hints. And I was being really English and not saying anything.”

The Praise the Lord vocalist said, “She didn't pick them up.” To this, Vogue’s editor in chief responded that she was aware but was “being polite.”

For the unversed, Rihanna looked absolutely flawless as she flaunted her baby bump on the blue carpet. For the events, the songstress donned a Marc Jacobs outfit that consisted of a black crop jacket, a bustier bodysuit, a black pin-striped tailored skirt with a bustle, and a polka dot satin cravat. Her hat was created by Jacobs in partnership with Stephen Jones, according to Vogue.

On the other hand, as per the outlet, Rocky, who was also the co-chair of the event, wore a custom-made look from his own creative agency, AWGE.

His outfit highlighted a black oversized coat. He added diamond jewelry and carried a Briony Raymond umbrella that had a pistol-shaped handle, per E! News.

