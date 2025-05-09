Will Jo Jung Suk and Jeon Mi Do make cameo in Resident Playbook? Production team reveals if Hospital Playlist stars appear in spin-off

The excitement surrounding Resident Playbook, the spin-off of Hospital Playlist, is reaching new heights! Fans are wondering whether beloved stars Jo Jung Suk and Jeon Mi Do will make a special appearance in the upcoming episode. The drama airs on weekends. It has generated major buzz over the possibility of two actors reprising their iconic roles from Hospital Playlist for a brief yet memorable cameo.

Advertisement

In response to growing speculation, the production team of Resident Playbook addressed the rumors. They released a statement to Newsen on May 9. The team remained tight-lipped, merely advising fans to "please confirm through the broadcast." While this statement provides no definitive answer, it has only fueled the mystery. Their response left fans eagerly anticipating what could be a heartwarming reunion of the Hospital Playlist cast.

Meanwhile, Resident Playbook takes viewers back to the world of medical professionals. The series focuses on the residents at Yulje Medical Center's Jongro branch. The show has struck a chord with audiences due to its realistic portrayal of hospital life and the personal growth of the young doctors. It also highlights the deep friendships that develop as they handle the pressures of their demanding careers. With its relatable characters and touching storylines, Resident Playbook has quickly become a fan favorite.

Since its debut, the show has featured multiple guest appearances from stars such as Ra Mi Ran, Ahn Eun Jin, Jung Kyung Ho, and Yoo Yeon Seok. Other notable appearances include Bae Hyun Sung, Kim Jun Han, Moon Tae Yoo, Ha Yoon Kyung, Kwak Sun Young, and Shin Hyun Bin. These appearances have added an extra layer of excitement and have helped build anticipation for what might come next.

Advertisement

Now, with the final episode drawing near, fans are left wondering whether Jo Jung Suk, who portrayed Lee Ik Jun in Hospital Playlist, and Jeon Mi Do, who played Chae Song Hwa, will appear. They are hoping for one last moment of connection between the two shows before the series concludes. Their return to the Resident Playbook universe could serve as a beautiful bridge between the two shows. It provides a sense of continuity for loyal fans who are still invested in the characters’ lives.

As fans continue to speculate, the only certainty is that the upcoming episode promises to be a thrilling one. Whether or not Jo Jung Suk and Jeon Mi Do appear remains to be seen. For now, viewers will have to tune in to Resident Playbook on May 10 and 11 to find out if the stars align for this special appearance.

ALSO READ: Go Yoon Jung's Resident Playbook Ep 9-10 Release: Date, time, where to watch on OTT and what you can expect