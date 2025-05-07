Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Episode 6 Sees Sin Become The Gear King; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The fifth episode of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers, titled, ‘King’s Decision,’ saw Sin decide to pursue coexistence between humans and Gears. Unika separates from Bridget and returns to her “father,” revealed as Nerville. Through flashbacks, Nerville’s motives become clear—he despises Gears and powerful humans, and aims to eradicate Gears using a virus that triggers berserker states.

This virus was sent back with Unika, who now doubts his ideology. As Sin, Sol, Baiken, Johnny, and Jack-O’ confront him, Nerville activates the virus, exposing Sin, Dizzy, and Unika. Unika is revealed as Sin’s sister and a Command-type Gear. Future Nerville appears, consumes his present self, and initiates a second Crusade.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Episode 6 will continue from Sin’s transformation into the new Gear King, now under future Nerville’s influence. With the virus spreading and chaos mounting, Unika and Sin may struggle to resist the control imposed by the Command-type system.

The focus will likely shift to the efforts of Sol’s group in countering the bio-weapon and preventing a second Crusade. As control slips and trust between allies is strained, the next episode will escalate the battle with a number of new developments.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Episode 6 is scheduled for release on Saturday, May 10, 2025, beginning with a 10:30 pm JST broadcast on Tokyo MX. It will later air on ABC TV on May 15 at 2:45 am JST, followed by AT-X at 9:00 pm JST the same day, and on BS Shochiku Tokyu on May 24 at 11:00 pm JST.

In Japan, streaming begins half an hour post-broadcast on d Anime Store and Prime Video, with wider availability on site such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, Lemino, and others after May 12. Internationally, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Episode 6 will stream on Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

