Inside PICS: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam and others attend Ishari K Ganesh’s daughter Preethaa's wedding

Producer and founder of Vels Institute, Ishari K Ganesh's daughter Preethaa Ganesh, tied the knot with Lushvin Kumar on Friday. The grand ceremony took place in Chennai, with several celebrities from the Tamil film industry in attendance. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Sundar C, and several other big names graced the festivities to bless the couple.

In the inside pictures from the star-studded ceremony, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan can be seen presenting gifts to the couple. They also pose with them, all smiles, while showering love on the newlyweds. Actor Sathyaraj and filmmaker Sundar C were also present at the ceremony, posing for a few pictures with Preethaa and Lushvin.

Some of the guests who attended the ceremony included Aditi Shankar, Mani Ratnam, Adhik Ravichandran, and Ravi Mohan. Surprisingly, the Parasakthi actor was seen with his alleged girlfriend Kenishaa Francis at the event. This marked his first public appearance with her after his divorce announcement from wife Aarti Ravi.

Preethaa and Lushvin’s sangeet ceremony took place on Thursday evening, with actor Suriya spotted attending the event. In a video from the pre-wedding celebration, he was seen enjoying as guests performed to the song Kanimaa from his recently released film Retro. A few pictures of him with the couple also went viral across social media platforms. The actor opted for a white shirt teamed with a pair of jeans.

Ishari K Ganesh is the founder and chancellor of Vels University in Chennai, India. He is also a well-known film producer. His production credits include films like Devi, Comali, Mookuthi Amman, and more. He is currently producing upcoming projects like Genie starring Ravi Mohan and Mookuthi Amman 2 starring Nayanthara.

Ishari K Ganesh has also reportedly acted in films like Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0. His daughter, Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, is the Vice President of Vels Group of Institutions, overseeing operations in India, Singapore, and the UK.

