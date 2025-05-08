Alaya F goes ‘ALL BLACK’ with Rs 3,27,916 leather bag, crop top and wide-leg pants for the late-night outing

Alaya F is known for her top-notch fashion, and last night she was snapped rocking a look that perfectly balanced comfort and style. Black never goes wrong, and honestly, the actress’s latest appearance is solid proof of that. Dressed in a black crop top and wide-leg pants, she looked absolutely enchanting—and we can’t wait to take notes from her styling. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look!

Advertisement

Keeping her outfit trendy and stylish, Alaya F proved that no color makes a statement quite like black. She wore a sleeveless crop top with a round neckline, and the fitted bodice hugged her frame, highlighting her well-toned waist. This black crop top is perfect for any outing and can be effortlessly styled to match your vibe.

The actress chose to keep it monochrome, easygoing, and edgy by pairing her look with wide-leg, wrapped pants featuring a tailored waist fit. The pants made a statement on their own with an overlay pattern cascading down from one side. Structured yet stylish, they’re the perfect pick to leave an impression without trying too hard.

As for her styling, she played it smart. Letting the ensemble take center stage, she accessorized with round earrings and a delicate bracelet—an ideal example of minimal yet striking accents. Adding to the feminine charm, she carried a Valentino Garavani leather bag worth Rs 3,27,916.

Advertisement

Striking a perfect balance between understated and radiant, the style icon’s skin looked flawless. Her kohl-rimmed eyes featured smokey eyeshadow, kajal, and perfectly curled lashes. A subtle hint of blush on her cheekbones and glossy lipstick completed the look. Her mid-length hair was left open, parted at the side. Adding a street-style vibe, she slipped into edgy black boots.

Anyone looking to upgrade their style should take inspiration from Alaya F. She’s a master at blending style and comfort, creating a look that turns heads without trying too hard. Perfect inspiration for your next dinner outing!

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh wears white top and black pants to airport, it's perfect Friday office wear to date night look