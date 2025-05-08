Karan Johar's name can't be used without consent, says Bombay HC as it passes judgment on movie blatantly copying his name

The Bombay High Court has ruled in favor of filmmaker Karan Johar and blocked the release of the film Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar, stating that the unauthorized use of his name violates his personality rights and could damage his reputation, as per a report by Live Law.



The court’s order, issued on May 7, 2025, upholds an earlier decision from March 7, 2025, which had placed a temporary stay on the film’s release. Karan Johar had filed a legal complaint claiming he had no involvement with the project and had not given the filmmakers permission to use his name.



The film’s title features two characters named “Karan” and “Johar,” who are portrayed as Bollywood directors, mirroring Johar’s real-life identity. This raised serious concerns about the filmmakers attempting to falsely associate the film with him.



A division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Makarand Karnik agreed that the movie appeared to exploit Johar’s identity and public image for promotional purposes and commercial gain, without his consent.



In an earlier hearing, Justice Riyaz Chagla had also observed that the film’s title and the portrayal of the characters seemed like a deliberate attempt to link the movie with Karan Johar. He called it a clear case of leveraging a celebrity’s name to attract attention.

Johar’s legal team argued that his name carries significant weight in the Indian film industry and is widely recognized as a brand. They claimed that the filmmakers were unfairly trying to benefit from that brand without authorization, which was both deceptive and illegal.



They also pointed out that trailers and posters for the film had already misled audiences and caused damage to Johar’s reputation by implying he was part of the project.



The court agreed, stating that only Karan Johar has the legal right to use his name and public identity for business or artistic ventures. Any use by a third party without permission is a clear violation of his personality rights. A copy of the court’s detailed order is expected to be released soon.

Karan Johar is a renowned filmmaker in Hindi cinema, known for directing iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan. He has shaped modern Bollywood with grand storytelling, emotional depth and visual flair.

