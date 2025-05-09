Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 9: Ajay Devgn's film plummets with audience's attention diverted to national matters

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 9: Raid 2 is among the latest theatrical releases at the box office. The crime thriller marks the sequel to the 2018 film, Raid, which emerged as a hit. The new movie stars Ajay Devgn as the main lead, who has reprised his role from the original release. Amid the national matters, the trajectory of Raid 2 has plummeted today.

Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saurabh Shukla, Raid 2 performed on a phenomenal note in the first week. It maintained a solid hold while being a frontrunner at the box office.

As per morning trends, the Ajay Devgn-starrer will witness a massive drop in its collection on the ninth day. It is expected to have a drop in the range of 25-30 percent today. This is due to the fact that the attention of the audience has been diverted to the national security concerns.

Yesterday, the trends went back to normal levels; however, national matters have been escalated again. There is a total blackout situation in some cities and theaters are shut down amid these national concerns.

The drop comes after the Raid sequel earned Rs 5 crore net business on the eighth day. The crime thriller collected a total of Rs 94.75 crore at the Indian box office in its extended first week. Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial has now entered its second weekend.

The crime drama has performed better than its competitors, Kesari 2 and The Bhootnii. The Raid sequel will soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Raid 2 was supposed to compete with Bhool Chuk Maaf starting today. However, the makers skipped its theatrical release a day before its arrival in cinemas, in light of recent events.

Raid 2 in theaters

