One High School Heroes teaser: Lee Jung Ha and Kim Do Wan turn vigilante to unleash teen war against broken system; Watch

A voice calls out in the darkness: Kim Eui Gyeom. In the blink of an eye, the screen cuts to a new voice: “The problem is...” The tension builds with every word. "Fighting is a talent," someone says, and you feel the weight of that truth. ONE: High School Heroes teaser was released on May 9, 2025.

It pulls the audience into a world where violence is an art, and hiding behind masks is the only way to survive. Lee Jung Ha, playing the top student Kim Eui Gyeom, is the calm before the storm—a young man crushed under the weight of his father’s oppressive expectations. He stays far from conflict, but his hidden talents are waiting to explode. And explode they do, with a force that he can’t control.

Enter Kang Yoon Gi, portrayed by Kim Do Wan, who sees something in Kim Eui Gyeom that no one else does. With his quick judgment and his powerful fighting skills, Kang Yoon Ki pulls Kim Ui Gyeom into a secret world of masked heroes. High school students who fight not just for survival, but for something deeper and darker. Together, they become an unstoppable force, but at what cost?

As Kim Eui Gyeom knocks out bullies one by one, his world shifts. The stakes get higher. The questions pile up: What are you fighting for? With every fight, Kim Eui Gyeom's innocence shatters, and he’s forced to confront the ugly truths about himself, his power, and his father.

The thrilling action takes the audience deeper into the struggle between holding on to the person you once were and embracing the violent path ahead. When the masks come off, the real question is, can you ever go back to who you were?

From the shadows of a strict father’s expectations to the chaos of unrestrained power, ONE: High School Heroes offers a raw, electrifying glimpse into the life of a young man discovering his true strength. Prepare for a series that’s as unpredictable as it is thrilling—where the fight isn’t just about schoolyard bullies but about breaking free from the chains that bind you. This is not just high school—it’s the battleground for your identity.

The eight-episode series will premiere on May 30, 2025. It is adapted from the popular webtoon One by Lee Eun Jae. Stay tuned because the fight is about to start.

