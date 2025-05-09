James Foley Death: Top 5 Iconic Movies by Renowned Director, Including Glengarry Glen Ross, Fifty Shades Series, and More
James Foley, the acclaimed director known for his work on films like Glengarry Glen Ross and the Fifty Shades sequels, passed away at the age of 71 after a year-long battle with brain cancer, as per Variety. He died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles earlier this week. Here are five of his most notable films:
Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)
Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) is a gripping drama adapted from David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Set in a cutthroat real estate office, it follows desperate salesmen vying for survival after a harsh ultimatum. The film features standout performances by Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, and Kevin Spacey.
At Close Range (1986)
At Close Range (1986), directed by James Foley, is a neo-noir crime drama based on the real-life Johnston crime family of Pennsylvania. The film stars Sean Penn as Brad Whitewood Jr., who becomes involved in his father's criminal activities, portrayed by Christopher Walken. The soundtrack features Madonna's Live to Tell, which became a hit single.
Fear (1996)
Fear (1996) is a psychological thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon. The film follows 16-year-old Nicole Walker, who falls for the charming David McCall. David's obsessive and violent behavior threatens Nicole's family, leading to a tense confrontation.
After Dark, My Sweet (1990)
After Dark, My Sweet (1990) is a neo-noir crime thriller based on Jim Thompson's novel. The film stars Jason Patric as Kevin 'Kid' Collins, a troubled ex-boxer who becomes entangled in a kidnapping scheme with a widow (Rachel Ward) and her uncle (Bruce Dern).
Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018)
James Foley directed Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018), the second and third installments in the Fifty Shades film series. Both films, based on E.L. James's novels, continue the story of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, portrayed by Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, respectively.
Fifty Shades Darker delves into their rekindled relationship, exploring themes of trust and emotional intimacy. Fifty Shades Freed follows their journey through marriage and the challenges they face from external threats and personal dilemmas.
