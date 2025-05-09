James Foley Death: Top 5 Iconic Movies by Renowned Director, Including Glengarry Glen Ross, Fifty Shades Series, and More

Explore All Korean Categories

One High School Heroes teaser: Lee Jung Ha and Kim Do Wan turn vigilante to unleash teen war against broken system; Watch

Reborn Rich season 2: Will Song Joong Ki not be part of sequel? Production company hints at cast, plot and more changes

Will Jo Jung Suk and Jeon Mi Do make cameo in Resident Playbook? Production team reveals if Hospital Playlist stars appear in spin-off

Kim Soo Hyun vs Kim Sae Ron: Who are accused attackers in audio recording case? Know details of suspects

Why was Kim Sae Ron the sole earning child of her family at the time of death? Know about her sisters' short-lived acting careers

Han So Hee to turn into Anne Hathaway for The Intern's Korean remake alongside Choi Min Sik; details inside

Kim Soo Hyun lodges additional criminal complaints against Kim Sae Ron's family and Garosero for defamation and stalking

Watch: So Ji Sub's Mercy for None confirms OTT release date with action-packed teaser and poster drop; know when to watch on Netflix

Garosero gets sued by Korean reporter for AI audio of Kim Sae Ron; labels whistleblower a 'con artist' amid Kim Soo Hyun row