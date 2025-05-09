Kim Soo Hyun’s team responds to Garosero’s claims of bribery and attempted murder of Kim Sae Ron’s informant: ‘Crimes he has committed…’

The legal conflict involving actor Kim Soo Hyun has taken a sharp turn.The actor has filed an additional complaint against Kim Se Eui, the head of the controversial YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute. He has also taken legal action against members of the late Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family. The latest lawsuit comes in response to highly inflammatory claims made during a press conference on May 7. Those allegations have triggered widespread outrage and concern across the Korean entertainment industry.

During the conference, Kim Se Eui alleged that Kim Soo Hyun had been in a s*xual relationship with actress Kim Sae Ron dating back to her middle school years. He further claimed to possess an audio recording that allegedly confirmed their relationship. He further accused Kim Soo Hyun of attempting to pay 4 billion KRW (approximately 2.85 million USD) to suppress the file. Perhaps most disturbingly, he stated that when the informant rejected the offer, the actor sent people to “k*ll” him in an attempt to silence the evidence.

These accusations sparked immediate backlash. Now, on May 9, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued a strongly worded statement. They condemn the claims as completely unfounded and malicious. “The statements made by Kim Se Ui are all lies without an inch of truth,” the agency stated. “He has indiscriminately spread false information about Kim Soo Hyun based on forged files and photos from the internet.”

The agency also stated firmly, “This serious crime cannot be compared to the crimes he has committed so far. With this, GOLD MEDALIST and Kim Soo Hyun have filed additional charges against them and will do our best until they are punished according to the law.” as quoted by Koreaboo.

In this case, the supposed whistleblower who provided the audio file has also come under scrutiny. SBS reporter Kang Kyung Yoon revealed that the same individual approached her in April and offered similar content. She dismissed him as a “con artist” and said he appeared to be motivated purely by financial gain. She also confirmed that the alleged audio was fabricated using AI voice synthesis technology. This is a claim supported by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho as well.

